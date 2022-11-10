Gausium Demonstrates the Power of Autonomous Service Robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Japan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a world-leading provider of autonomous service solutions, showcased the newest line of cleaning and delivery robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo, Japan’s largest facility maintenance trade show. The technology ground-breaker demonstrated the power of autonomous service robots provided to the Japanese market in collaboration with SoftBank Robotics, a global leader in the commercialization of robotic technologies.
Visitors were able to observe a showcase of the most advanced functions that commercial service robots can offer to the facility management industry today. The demonstration included autonomous spot cleaning, autonomous delivery, atomizing disinfection, and integration of various cleaning modes, which are applicable for retail and office buildings, hotels, transportation hubs, restaurants, and other commercial facilities.
Two new-generation robots, Delivery X1 and Phantas, displayed the latest technological breakthroughs provided by Gausium. During a live demo, Phantas demonstrated how it can incorporate multiple cleaning modes and an industry-leading navigation system to provide a highly productive and cost-effective all-in-one cleaning solution. Delivery X1, supported by advanced shock mitigation mechanisms and a cutting-edge sensor system, performed a point-to-point, “spill-proof” delivery which is perfect for catering food and beverage.
Scrubber 50 Pro, a fully-automated floor cleaning robot, showcased its ability to make advanced operation decisions according to the real-time situation while scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing the demo area.
By demonstrating the newest collaborative line of autonomous service robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Tokyo, Gausium once again proved its leadership in the autonomous cleaning industry!
Wilson Dong
Gausium
