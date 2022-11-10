Gausium Demonstrates the Power of Autonomous Service Robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Japan

Gausium x SoftBank Robotics at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Japan

Live demo of Phantas

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a world-leading provider of autonomous service solutions, showcased the newest line of cleaning and delivery robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo, Japan’s largest facility maintenance trade show. The technology ground-breaker demonstrated the power of autonomous service robots provided to the Japanese market in collaboration with SoftBank Robotics, a global leader in the commercialization of robotic technologies.

Visitors were able to observe a showcase of the most advanced functions that commercial service robots can offer to the facility management industry today. The demonstration included autonomous spot cleaning, autonomous delivery, atomizing disinfection, and integration of various cleaning modes, which are applicable for retail and office buildings, hotels, transportation hubs, restaurants, and other commercial facilities.

Two new-generation robots, Delivery X1 and Phantas, displayed the latest technological breakthroughs provided by Gausium. During a live demo, Phantas demonstrated how it can incorporate multiple cleaning modes and an industry-leading navigation system to provide a highly productive and cost-effective all-in-one cleaning solution. Delivery X1, supported by advanced shock mitigation mechanisms and a cutting-edge sensor system, performed a point-to-point, “spill-proof” delivery which is perfect for catering food and beverage.

Scrubber 50 Pro, a fully-automated floor cleaning robot, showcased its ability to make advanced operation decisions according to the real-time situation while scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing the demo area.

By demonstrating the newest collaborative line of autonomous service robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Tokyo, Gausium once again proved its leadership in the autonomous cleaning industry!

Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Gausium Demonstrates the Power of Autonomous Service Robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Japan

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wilson Dong
Gausium
Company/Organization
Gausium
No. 666 Shengxia Rd., Pudong District
Shanghai, 201210
China
+86 189 2677 9426
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

More From This Author
Gausium Demonstrates the Power of Autonomous Service Robots at the Building Maintenance & Clean Expo in Japan
Gausium announces Diamond Sponsorship of the Innovative Workplace Summit 2022
Gausium and SoftBank Robotics Will Showcase a Collaborative Line of Service Robots at Building Maintenance & Clean Expo
View All Stories From This Author