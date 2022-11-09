Intense Technologies Ltd. appoints Avinash Kulkarni as Head of Cloud & CCM Automation Unit
Avinash Kulkarni joins Intense Technologies Limited as Head of Cloud & CCM Automation Unit to drive opportunities and accelerate Intense’s global footprint.
With the enormous opportunity in Cloud, Intense is poised for a new and exciting era of growth, and I am excited to lead the continued transformation of cloud, and digital innovation at Intense”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avinash Kulkarni joins Intense Technologies Limited as Head of Cloud & Customer Communication Management ( CCM ) Automation Unit to drive opportunities and accelerate Intense’s growing global footprint. Drawing on his rich and varied Senior Management, operating, and strategic experience, Intense Technologies said that it is further strengthening its leadership to provide continued penetration into the world of cloud that is strategic to its growth roadmap as more and more enterprises and start-ups embrace cloud in a significant way.
— Avinash Kulkarni
Avinash is a successful Senior Executive leading business transformation, scaling teams to meet hyper-growth with an extremely successful track record of over 27 years of experience in Sales, Training, Alliances, and Operations as a P&L owner. He has in the past worked with large organizations such as Xerox, Reliance Communications, IL&FS, Hitachi Group, Head Held High Foundation (NGO), and most recently with Rapyder Cloud Solutions. Avinash worked on creating enterprise business traction at Rapyder, a partner to AWS and Azure. He was instrumental in utilizing institutions like CII, and IMT Ghaziabad for field research and Adoption of cloud in migration, modernization, and analytics being the key solution areas.
“Joining a company with a clear vision to be the leading partner in reimagining digital is a tremendous opportunity. Intense desires to offer SaaS, cloud migration, and assistance to new startups in building MVP (minimum viable products) with a combination of Reasy Apps, cloud platform. With the company's focused growth strategy that will capitalize on the enormous opportunity in Cloud, Intense is poised for a new and exciting era of growth, and I am excited to lead the continued transformation of technology, cloud, and digital innovation at Intense,” said Avinash.
“We are making tremendous progress on our strategic priorities, including transforming and aligning our core business and building our next growth engine with our foray into cloud offerings both domestically and globally. With today’s announcements, we are entering our next phase of execution and elevating our capabilities even further,” said Mr. Anil Vengayil, COO, Intense Technologies Limited.
Intense Technologies offers a broad range of best-in-class customer communications and digital experience products for enterprises across the world. Using AI, low-code, and other advanced technologies, Intense’s digital customer engagement solutions process billions of USD worth of client revenue data, help onboard more than 3 million customers per month, send more than 400 million notifications every day, and has a 500 million customer base across engagements. UniServe™ NXT Digital Suite, complete with low-code capabilities, amplified digital workflows, AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has the agility to respond at the pace of change. Intense’s cloud platform offerings help enterprises across verticals enhance their existing capabilities, contextual communications (CCM), low code process automation (BPM), and omnichannel customer engagement solutions to seamlessly manage their processes, data, and communications.
About Intense:
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products and services company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents and process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.
