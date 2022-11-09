Submit Release
The Female CEO of the Year Awards name Valux Digital's Founder the Best Digital Marketing & PR Agency CEO

This year, CEO Monthly launched the Female CEO of the Year Awards 2022 to recognize women leaders around the world who are driving their businesses forward.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Wong, Founder & CEO of Valux Digital, has been named the Best Digital Marketing & PR Agency CEO by CEO Monthly, which is published globally by AI Global Media, to 60,000 CEOs, directors, top-tier decision-makers, and executives in the C-suite.

"I am honored to be a part of this event. It is a pleasure to have been awarded this very prestigious accolade. It is my sincere pleasure to thank the team at Valux Digital. Your dedication is imperative for the growth of our company. Your efforts are greatly appreciated,” Jessica said.

Jessica is a digital marketing expert and experienced PR executive with over 20 years of success driving bottom-line results for clients through innovative programs aligned with emerging business strategies. Involved in developing a targeted customer persona and establishing a compelling communication framework to elicit favorable brand perception and messaging.

As a digital expert, Jessica was invited to join Forbes Communications Council and contribute insights to Forbes articles. She also provides business advice to millions of Entrepreneur.com readers as a member of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network.

The Women in IT Awards have also named Jessica a finalist for the Digital Leader of the Year in both 2018 and 2020. MARsum USA 2021 has recognized her as one of the Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leaders. In recognition of her work with Valux Digital, Jessica has been awarded CEO of the Year for 2021 (New York, USA) and the Most Influential CEO of the Year for 2022 (New York, USA) based on an in-depth review and thorough research.

“Successful businesses are driven forward and made better by great teams and committed CEOs, a task that cannot be taken lightly in today's competitive economic climate. We at CEO Monthly would like to thank you for taking part in the Female CEO of the Year Awards, the dedicated platform for recognizing standout female CEOs across the world. We would like to express our warmest well wishes for Ms. Jessica Wong’s achievement this year, and trust this marks continued success for herself and her team!

As we are proudly not Pay-to-Play, all of our recipients have been selected by our research team based on a wide range of comprehensive analysis and criteria. To determine the results, our judging panel take into consideration each nominee’s accomplishments, reputation, and ability to illustrate commitment to their missions and values in business,” a representative of CEO Monthly said. .

Jessica is the mastermind behind Valux Digital, a full-service marketing and public relations firm. Valux Digital offers brands around the world scalable and sustainable growth strategies. Digital and data experts at Valux help organizations complete digital transformations and build data-centric digital infrastructures. In its profound mission, the company provides high-quality digital marketing and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes and types.

Guided by the principles of quality, efficiency and accountability, Valux Digital tackles projects from inception to completion. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences in keeping with the latest trends, with each of the firm’s portfolios standing as a testament to its values and passion.


ABOUT VALUX DIGITAL
Valux Digital is a nationally recognized digital marketing and public relations agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council. Using data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology, Valux creates effective and fully-customizable digital marketing campaigns. Valux strives to improve efficiency, affordability, rapidity, quality, and - most importantly - results.

