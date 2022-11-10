Top 100 Magazine Cover Features Glenn Bill Founder of University of Attitude as Top Innovator and Entrepreneur

Glenn Bill Glenn Bill on the cover of Top 100 Magazine

National magazine profiles word’s most accomplished & esteemed thought leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Bill—leading sales strategist, acclaimed corporate speaker, and best-selling author—is featured on the cover of the newly released Innovators & Entrepreneurs edition of Top 100 Magazine, a national publication devoted to seeking out the brightest, most accomplished, and esteemed thought leaders in the world.

The opening of Bill’s cover story lauds the two-time best-selling author as “the rare person who can truly say his work has touched millions.” A nationally recognized attitude coach, sales strategy specialist, and former high school football coach with thirteen state championships, Bill is creator of the Attitude Movement, founder of the University of Attitude, and host of the national award-winning Get Attitude Podcast.

The university is a comprehensive program providing workshops, courses, lectures, and various forms of outreach, all designed to improve attitude development, management, and re-alignment in a team or corporate structure. “We’re striving hard to have the University of Attitude be the world’s number one source for attitude awareness, diagnosis, and development,” says Bill. “We believe everyone can benefit from learning about why they do what they do, think what they think, feel what they feel, and how to reprogram negativity into a positive force for others.”

“My goal as a speaker, strategist, and results coach for companies is to develop an aligned corporate attitude and culture so that a winning attitude is received by all who engage, creating a tangible bounce-back result for the leaders,” he says. “A winning attitude is solution-based, collaborative, and always puts others first. My work helps people cease to exist as individuals and realize accomplishment only is created through helping others.”

For the past ten years, Glenn has been giving keynote addresses to clients such as MetLife, Wells Fargo, Chase, CENTURY 21, and various national and state associations, creating high performance sales, leadership, management, and customer service. In the Top 100 article, he explains that his trademark approach is to “never give the same presentation twice.” He leaves each audience with “ten attitude strategies to take home to not only make them better business peers but better spouses, parents, friends, and community-minded people.”

One recent attendee said Bill’s “message is uncanned and real and will speak to every attendee in the room regardless of their background or position.”

BIO: Glenn Bill is a serial entrepreneur and ravenous learner of attitude and self-improvement.

He began his career as a REALTOR® and assistant high school football coach. He was aligned with extraordinary people who helped raise him to high levels of success in both arenas, and he is extremely thankful and humbled by their impact on his life, studies, and attitude.

Shortly after the start of his sales career, he purchased a franchise business and, together with two partners, grew it into one of the largest franchises in the world. He continued to coach during this expansion as well as sell to his large network. Glenn’s attitude and passion carried him through these busy years, juggling three careers at once.

His most important accomplishment and greatest source of inspiration is his childhood sweetheart and wife and their four children. They are the “why” behind his drive, success, and fulfillment.

After seventeen years as a broker/owner, Glenn sold his real estate business and began to educate, train, and inspire others using the techniques, insights and effort he learned from his mentors. He derived his content for his first two programs from the seventeen years of sales meetings he produced for his rapidly growing companies. One is primarily a real estate sales training program called Source of Sales (Sales Training for REALTORS) and the other is a program called Stretch (Personal Development Program for Salespeople).

Glenn’s latest endeavor is the University of Attitude. His goal: to change the world one attitude at a time. He is the author of The ABC’s of Attitude: Discover Your Secret Formula to Achieve Success in Your Personal and Business Life, Increase Your Emotional Intelligence and GET ATTITUDE! He speaks nationally to audiences that thirst for increased production, profitability, and morale for their team or company.