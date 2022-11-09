Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,584 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Newly appointed Government CEOs, Public Service Commission Board members, and the Remuneration Tribunal have officially been sworn in.

SAMOA, November 9 - (GOVT PRESS SECRETARIAT); A total of seven (7) newly appointed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), three (3) members of the Public Service Commission Board, and three (3) members of the Advisory Committee for Government Salaries, have officially sworn their oaths today.

The new heads of government ministries and authorities sworn in today include:

  1. Dr. Mema Motusaga – Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development
  2. Fuimaono Dominic Faatoialemanu Schwalger – Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Water Authority
  3. Fui Tupai Mau Simanu – Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure
  4. Leota Aliielua Salani – Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Bureau of Statistics
  5. Pativaine Reita Petaia-Tevita – Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Tourism Authority
  6. Saoleititi Maeva Natacha Betham-Vaai – Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Finance
  7. Tanuvasa Petone Mauga – Commissioner for Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority

The three board members for the Public Service Commission include;

  1. Nonu Lemauga Saleimoa Vaai- Chairman
  2. Gatoloai Tilianamua Afamasaga
  3. Fonoti Perelini Perelini

The three members of the Remuneration Tribunal are;

  1. Tuala Falani Chan Tung, Chairman
  2. Tuiloma Sina Retzlaff
  3. Muaausa Joseph Walters

In her congratulatory address, Hon. Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa reminded the newly appointed CEOs, members of the Public Service Commission Board and members of the Advisory Committee, that taking their oath is sacred before the Almighty and noting the importance of following the guidelines and policies already in place in performing their duties and to serve Samoa with true humility and with love.

 “Our collective purpose is to serve our country well. As custodians of public resources, it is our duty to exercise care, fairness and integrity in the way we conduct services delivery. It is our responsibility to respond to the needs of our people, in accordance with the laws and policies of government. Above all, it is our commitment to serve Samoa with true humility and with love”.

The ceremony today was witnessed by the Head of State, the Council of Deputies, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and Chief Executive Officers of government ministries, together with friends and families of the new appointees.

…ENDS…

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Newly appointed Government CEOs, Public Service Commission Board members, and the Remuneration Tribunal have officially been sworn in.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.