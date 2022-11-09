PRESS RELEASE: Newly appointed Government CEOs, Public Service Commission Board members, and the Remuneration Tribunal have officially been sworn in.

SAMOA, November 9 - (GOVT PRESS SECRETARIAT); A total of seven (7) newly appointed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), three (3) members of the Public Service Commission Board, and three (3) members of the Advisory Committee for Government Salaries, have officially sworn their oaths today.

The new heads of government ministries and authorities sworn in today include:

Dr. Mema Motusaga – Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development Fuimaono Dominic Faatoialemanu Schwalger – Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Water Authority Fui Tupai Mau Simanu – Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure Leota Aliielua Salani – Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Bureau of Statistics Pativaine Reita Petaia-Tevita – Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Tourism Authority Saoleititi Maeva Natacha Betham-Vaai – Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Finance Tanuvasa Petone Mauga – Commissioner for Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority

The three board members for the Public Service Commission include;

Nonu Lemauga Saleimoa Vaai- Chairman Gatoloai Tilianamua Afamasaga Fonoti Perelini Perelini

The three members of the Remuneration Tribunal are;

Tuala Falani Chan Tung, Chairman Tuiloma Sina Retzlaff Muaausa Joseph Walters

In her congratulatory address, Hon. Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa reminded the newly appointed CEOs, members of the Public Service Commission Board and members of the Advisory Committee, that taking their oath is sacred before the Almighty and noting the importance of following the guidelines and policies already in place in performing their duties and to serve Samoa with true humility and with love.

“Our collective purpose is to serve our country well. As custodians of public resources, it is our duty to exercise care, fairness and integrity in the way we conduct services delivery. It is our responsibility to respond to the needs of our people, in accordance with the laws and policies of government. Above all, it is our commitment to serve Samoa with true humility and with love”.

The ceremony today was witnessed by the Head of State, the Council of Deputies, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and Chief Executive Officers of government ministries, together with friends and families of the new appointees.

