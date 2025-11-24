NUS PARTICIPATED AT THE “BLUE PACIFIC FUTURE” SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION FORUM IN CHINA

SAMOA, November 24 - [PRESS RELEASE November 24th, 2025]- The National University of Samoa was represented at the recent “Blue Pacific Future: Pacific Islands Sustainable Development Cooperation Forum,” hosted by Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS) from 21–22

November 2025 in Guangzhou, China. Deputy Vice Chancellor Su’a Peseta Dr Desmond Lee Hang attended this forum on behalf of the National University of Samoa (NUS) and presented on the topic: “Navigating a Blue Future: Pacific Resilience through Knowledge, Partnership, and Innovation” at this forum.

The forum was convened as part of two major institutional milestones: (1) the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of GDUFS in 1965; and (2) the 10th Anniversary of the Centre for Pacific Island Countries Studies (CPICS) at Guangdong which was established in 2015. The CPICS operates within the school of Global and Area Studies (Institute of International Relations) and is dedicated to advancing research and cooperation between China and Pacific Island nations, with a particular focus on fostering engagement in Guangdong Province.

Over the past decade, CPICS has played a pivotal role in facilitating academic exchange, mutual cultural understanding, and talent development between China and Pacific Island countries. Its work has contributed significantly to strengthening China–Pacific partnerships, promoting humanistic exchanges, enhancing appreciation of diverse civilizations, and supporting sustainable development initiatives across the region. During this forum, the Guangdong-Pacific Island Countries Academic Alliance was also launched. The following Pacific universities are now part of this alliance:

National University of Samoa (NUS), Solomon Islands National University (SINU), Tonga National University (TNU), and National University of Vanuatu (NUV).

This new Alliance aims to encourage closer collaborations and mutual research and exchanges between GDUFS and Pacific Island universities.

The Guangdong Province is part of the old Canton area in Southern China where many indentured Chinese labourers that came to the Pacific including Samoa are from. Hence Guangdong is significant to our Samoan Chinese community. NUS looks forward to continued collaboration with GDUFS and CPICS as they enter a new decade of academic innovation and Pacific-focused people to people engagement.

– END –

The National University of Samoa

November 25, 2025