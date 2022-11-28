OffGamers Launches PlayStation Store Gift Cards for Indonesians
Many users prefer digital games as they are feasible for longevity. Therefore, we’re glad to provide our Indonesian customers with an easy way to add funds to their PlayStation Store account.”SINGAPORE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has just released the PlayStation Store Gift Cards dedicated to their customers residing in Indonesia. These gift cards can now be purchased on OffGamers’ official store website featured with a limited-time discount promo.
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
The PlayStation Store Gift Cards are commonly used to purchase digital PlayStation games from the PlayStation Store which users can download into their consoles. Alternatively, the gift cards can also be used for the PlayStation Plus subscription—PlayStation’s multiplayer service.
Currently, the PlayStation Gift Cards Indonesia options available at OffGamers are:
PlayStation Store Gift Card Rp1,000,000
PlayStation Store Gift Card Rp600,000
PlayStation Store Gift Card Rp400,000
PlayStation Store Gift Card Rp300,000
PlayStation Store Gift Card Rp200,000
PlayStation Store Gift Card Rp100,000
To learn more about the PlayStation Store Gift Cards Indonesia from OffGamers, click here.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a digital distribution platform dedicated to content publishers, where customers worldwide can purchase top-up services like game credits and telco recharge, through our globally-diverse payment options.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
