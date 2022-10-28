OffGamers Introduces Newly Revamped Website
I’m extremely proud that our efforts in bringing up the new website have come to fruition. I would like to thank the team and their efforts in making this all possible.”SINGAPORE, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently launched its newly revamped website that will introduce a new design and layout. The new website’s UX/UI is designed to be more modernistic while also retaining the shopping features that customers enjoy before.
— said Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers.
The newly revamped website has also made the existing features much better in terms of convenience and accessibility. For instance, the layout has a much cleaner approach, allowing the highlighted products to be more emphasised.
For accessibility and inclusion, the new OffGamers website will have support for 25 different languages such as German, Spanish, France, Thai, Korean and more. As such, customers can conveniently select their preferred language on how the website UI is displayed to them.
“Going back and forth for a good number of months, we’re very happy with the results of the new website. We hope that the website can give us a fresher outlook and is more accessible to our customers.” said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
Moving forward, OffGamers will be looking into more ways to improve the shopping experience for their customers. Currently, OffGamers are working on more campaigns and revamping that are dedicated to incentivising their customers.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
