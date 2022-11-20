OffGamers Launches Traveloka Gift Card for Indonesians
As borders open up, more travel restrictions are loosened. Therefore, having Traveloka Indonesia gift cards in our catalogue will surely benefit our customers who are eager to travel!”SINGAPORE, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has added the Traveloka Gift Card Indonesia to their digital catalogue. As such, Indonesian customers can now purchase these gift cards from OffGamers’ official store now.
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
The Traveloka gift card is mainly used to purchase various services Traveloka has to offer. Customers can use the gift card for services such as flight tickets, hotel stays and car rentals.
The Traveloka Gift Card Indonesia will only be available for customers residing in Indonesia where the gift card can also be delivered as a gift.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
About Traveloka
Traveloka is a digital app that caters to all Southeast Asians' lifestyle needs. With more than 100 million downloads, Traveloka is one of the leading lifestyle superapp in the region.
