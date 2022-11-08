Liquid Media Group Updates Board of Directors
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) ("Company"), an entertainment company providing optimized content intelligence, distribution, and financing solutions across media, today announces the addition of Mike Devine to the Board of Directors and accepts the resignation of outgoing member Stephen Jackson.
“On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Stephen for his dedicated service and his many contributions to the organization. His experience and insight will be missed, and we wish Stephen all the best in his future endeavors,” said Joshua Jackson, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Stephen Jackson added, “It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors since 2018. I leave the Company with great confidence in its leadership and strategy.”
Replacing Stephen on the Board will be Mike Devine. Mr. Devine has over 25 years of Executive and Board experience in technology. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Jet Digital Inc., the developer of JetStream, an accelerated file transfer software solution that moves large data quickly and securely; JetStream is used in Media and Entertainment, Professional Sports, Healthcare, Education, and more. As a technology entrepreneur and strategic leader, Mr. Devine has built businesses in multiple industries, from Hospitality to Telecommunications, Industrial IoT, and Fintech. More specifically, he spent ten years on the Executive team with Squirrel Systems, a global hospitality technology innovator. He was also the Co-Founder and President of Lochinvar Software, a loyalty, and e-gifting company, prior to its eventual sale. In 2016, Mr. Devine received the Medal of Bravery from the Governor General of Canada.
About Liquid Media Group Ltd.
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.
