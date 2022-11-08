Global Twin Cities, Liverpool And Nashville, Form Economic, Business, And Mental Health Partnership
Liverpool’s Mayor Anderson and Nashville’s Deputy Mayor Haywood forge new partnershipNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mayor of Liverpool, UK, Joanne Anderson, and the Deputy Mayor of Nashville, USA, Brenda Haywood, joined hands in solidarity between their two cities during the reception at the British Consulate in commemoration of HM Queen Elizabeth II for global mental health music project, The Road To Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest, on October 10.
Through the Mayors, the cities of Liverpool and Nashville promised to work together on delivering sustainable economic global community benefits through trade, investment, science, technology, culture, education, and tourism. The partnership will be implemented through visits between cities as needed, promoting and facilitating opportunities for collaboration, trade and investment in key economic sectors including music, healthcare, life sciences, tech, digital content, visitor economy, and tourism. As two dynamic music cities, a particular emphasis will be placed on exploring potential creative music collaborations and exchanges.
“I, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, joined Mayor Joanne Anderson of Liverpool at a phenomenal reception for the Road to Nashville. Over 21,400 songwriters from 31 countries were represented. This global historic project brought Nashville and Liverpool together to battle the sigma of mental health,” said Deputy Mayor Haywood.
“The Road to Nashville is a truly special initiative that has supported thousands with their mental health through the power of music,” added Mayor Anderson. “It has been a privilege to work with the Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood to connect our two iconic music cities of Nashville and Liverpool, and we are looking forward to developing our relationship further, extending beyond music and looking at all the additional ways in which we can collaborate. I was overwhelmed with the kindness and warmth of the people of Nashville and our visit was both inspiring and moving. I’m proud that Liverpool is working with our wonderful sister city, TUFF and all The Road to Nashville partners in supporting musicians around the world and making this project a huge success.”
Held at the newly established British Consulate on “World Mental Health Day,” the royal reception celebrated the winner of the international song contest and mental health initiative, Los Angeles based Edi Callier. The reception was also held in honor of HM Queen Elizabeth II and HSM King Charles III.
“We at TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) are proud to be the bridge of unity between Liverpool and Nashville,” said Dr. Shamender Talwar, founder of The Road to Nashville and TUFF.
“I’m very proud to be part of The Road To Nashville and bringing the cities of Nashville and Liverpool together,” said John Scannapieco, Honorary Consul from Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Throughout the process, The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF), co-organizers of The Road to Nashville, worked to connect artists worldwide with the mental health services they need. TUFF is providing continued access to complimentary counseling services for the 3,600 participants who opted into the free program.
Out of over 21,411 songwriters from 31 countries, Edi wowed the judges with his original song, "Alone", which shared a story of his mental health struggles.
About The Road to Nashville – Liverpool Global Mental Health Project
The Road to Nashville 2022 was birthed from the 2020/21 Liverpool International Song Contest, aimed at tackling mental illness discrimination and stigma specifically tailored towards those in the creative sector. Created by TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and backed by both the Nashville Metro City Council and the Liverpool City Council, the 2022 Road to Nashville Contest started with the global #KIND20 campaign. During the pandemic, TUFF’s global #KIND20 campaign demonstrated a way to promote social integration and reached a staggering 6.7 million people worldwide. From here, the Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest expanded to address TUFF’s wider goals of empowering young people and promoting acceptance, equality and respect for other cultures.
Participants in the 2020/21 competition were invited to attend 23 workshops across the Liverpool City region delivered by TUFFs Music division and led by TUFFs co-founders, Anna Prior and Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA (renowned social psychologist), and Liverpool-based producer Daniel Xander BSc MA (TUFFs Head of Music). These workshops provided education in music and production as well as one-to-one counseling with professional mental health practitioners. In addition to the thousands who attended the in-person workshops, TUFF also provided an online version for those unable to attend due to COVID-19, medical and/or mental health reasons. The 2022 Road to Nashville contest provides the same support for musicians and songwriters who sign up for free mental health services and is providing free of charge mental health and/or professional life coaching services for over 3,600 global participants to date. Each musician requesting counseling receives a minimum of three complimentary sessions valued at $250 a session.
About TUFF — The Co-Organizer
The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) is a British secular charitable organization working in four continents. They bridge community sectors, organizations and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF also empowers youth through participation in sports, music and science. Teaching education in human values, acceptance of integration, individual liberty, gender equality, understanding environment, respect for other cultures, the rule of law and democracy. They have been established since 2011 and have the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries like H.H Pope Francis, H.M the Queen, President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.
