Interests/Exclusive Development Rights for Rare, 100+ Island Protected Archipelago will Auction No Reserve This December

The Widi Reserve is a coral atoll archipelago boasting 100-plus uninhabited, pristine tropical islands fringed by 150 kilometers of powder white sand beaches, thriving coral reefs, and private, deep-sea, nutrient-rich waters. Synonymous with world-class luxury resort locations, such as The Brando in French Polynesia (yet on a staggering scale 50 times larger), the Widi Reserve represents nature at its most pristine. Now, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to conserve and sustainably develop one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems by acquiring interests in PT. Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII) is available for your bid price. This island chain is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left on earth and an animal kingdom of epic proportions, home to hundreds of rare and endangered species. A top international team of already compiled experts may be leveraged to produce a stunning development that is close to 100% natural and sustainable, including designs by world-renowned Hotel Designer, Bill Bensley.

Set to showcase mankind's ability to live in harmony with nature, this rare opportunity will auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in December.

It has been an honor to work with [PT Leadership Islands Indonesia] to create a unique vision of eco-resorts specifically for Widi. We look forward to the future of what the Reserve becomes...” — Mr. Bill Bensley, World-Renowned Hotel Designer,

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A once-in-a-generation opportunity to conserve and sustainably develop one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems—the Widi Reserve—by acquiring interests in PT. Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII) awaits. LII has spent several years carefully master-planning, designing and licensing one of the most environmentally sensitive low density luxury resort and residency developments in the world in partnership with world-renowned architect and hotel designer, Bill Bensley. While Indonesian law does not permit for private ownership of islands, shares in a business with development rights can be sold to anyone. This rare opportunity will be auctioned in December, selling with No Reserve to the highest bidder via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Every billionaire can own a private island; but only one can own this exclusive opportunity spread across 100+ islands,” said Charlie Smith, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Executive Vice President, EMEA. “We’re presenting a prime opportunity for any discerning buyer in the world to participate in the conservation and development of one of the most pristine areas on earth—all available for your bid price.”

The Widi Reserve, One of Earth’s Rare Treasures

Location Prominence in the Resort Industry

Synonymous with world-class luxury resort locations, such as The Brando in French Polynesia—yet on a staggering scale fifty times larger—the Widi Reserve represents nature at its most pristine, benefiting from extremely high levels of biodiversity, ocean cleanliness (free from major plastic pollution), lack of human interference such as deep sea drilling or busy shipping lanes, and minimal poaching. The deep waters around the Reserve are ideal for deep-sea and advanced dives, as well as freediving. Whales and dolphins can be spotted from the Reserve year-round and the inner lagoon of the East atoll, with estimated depths of 200 meters, is home to a shark pupping area and nursery for many endangered marine species. Popular live-abroad destinations are just a night’s sail away, while southern Flores, also reachable by live-abroad boat, is known as one of the best dive sites around the Komodo National Park. Transport guests to the pristine islands via Candella boat or a Pilatus private jet with potential plans to construct a 1,000-meter-long runway on one of the largest islands. Bali, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cairns and Jakarta, provide optimal access destinations, with flight times ranging from just two to four-and-a half hours.

Prime Development Potential Awaits

Sustainable development lies at the heart of the Widi Reserve and the 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) available for potential eco-conscious and gentle build-outs, be it for a significant resort business for commercial use or a tropical hideaway for personal use. As part of the exclusive licensed rights, at least 50 luxury eco-resort/residency ‘keys’ may be developed over the next several years with the maximum sustainable development capacity at 500 keys spread across 17 islands. While a single key has the opportunity to include a 1-8 bedroom villa, the number of rooms, however, is only limited to the total covered roof area of 16.5 hectares (40.7 acres). Permission to build out over the internal lagoons could potentially be secured over a further 8 islands, bringing the total potential developable islands to 25 with a further 20 hectares (50 acres) of covered roof area.

A top international team of already compiled experts may also be leveraged to produce a stunning development that is close to 100% natural and sustainable, including designs by world-renowned Hotel Designer, Bill Bensley and Builder, PT Tunas Jaya Sanur.

Alongside the eco lodges, private island estates, and other possible structures, a wide range of sustainable and responsible business opportunities also exists, with attractive opportunities for returns in a breathtakingly beautiful setting. The local community, based on the mainland, will benefit significantly from skills training and a wide range of employment opportunities. Some will become rangers and join a top international team of conservation experts in, helping to protect this incredible oceanic habitat. The Widi Reserve’s Conservation center will lead cutting-edge research programs including tagging, tracking and monitoring of iconic and critically endangered species. Embark on one of the most important conservation and sustainable development missions of a generation.

PT Leadership Islands Indonesia

The Widi Reserve is set to showcase mankind’s ability to live in true harmony with the natural world. PT. Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII) has spent several years carefully master-planning, designing and licensing one of the most environmentally sensitive low density luxury resort and residency developments in the world. The opportunity to conserve and sustainably develop the Widi Reserve by acquiring interests in LII presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Indonesian law does not permit for private ownership of islands however shares in a business with development rights can be sold to anyone.

Widi Reserve is available for showings by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

