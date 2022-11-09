Today’s Medicine Cabinet Includes Cannabis Fruit Chews

Betty's Eddies Betty's Eddies

First State Compassion has announced it now offers a custom-formulation of its popular Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First State Compassion (FSC) has announced it now offers a custom-formulation of its popular Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line. The new products use full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins and supplements to help deliver specific effects including sleep, relaxation, pain relief, and more pleasurable sex.

“This is a natural evolution of our Betty’s Eddies product line,” said Haley Schell, FSC’s regional director of retail & marketing. “We have more than 10,000 patients, each on a unique and personal journey of relief from the pain or discomfort of their conditions. Edibles are an important component of their wellness program, and we’re thrilled to provide more options of what might work best for them.”

While the current Betty’s Eddies product line includes some new products, others that have been improved and some long-time favorites that have been unchanged, all feature a new look. As always, each Betty’s Eddies fruit chew is vegan and gluten-free and handcrafted with real pieces of organic fruits and vegetables to deliver a delicious and sweet experience.

• Bedtime Betty’s – for sleep: There are now two Bedtime Betty’s chews that may help consumers achieve a deep, peaceful night of sleep. The new recipe infuses a dreamy blend of THC, CBN and CBD into a raspberry creme chew. It joins the original, best-selling Bedtime Betty’s recipe, which infuses full-spectrum cannabis and melatonin into a lemon agave chew.

• Ache Away Eddies – for pain relief: This very cherry chew is infused with a soothing blend of THC, CBD and CBC, plus a natural blend of turmeric, piperine and vitamin E. Working together, the ingredients may help ease inflammation and aid recovery.

• Take It Easy Eddies – for stress relief: Infused with a natural blend of THC, CBDV and CBG, plus passionflower, chamomile and L-theanine, this pineapple orange chew may help consumers reach a relaxed, stress-free state-of-mind.

• Smashin’ Passion – for pleasure: Infused with full-spectrum cannabis and a blend of natural aphrodisiacs, including horny goat weed, muira puama, damiana and maca root, this passion fruit chew may help increase the libido for a more passionate time in the bedroom.

• Go Betty Go – for energy: This watermelon chew is infused with L-theanine, natural caffeine from coffee and a blend of THC and THCV to put some pep in the step and increase energy.

• Elderbetty – for immunity: CBD and THC are now added to a recipe that includes a blend of elderberry, zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D3. Together, the ingredients in this elderberry chew may help boost immunity.

• Betty Good Times – for anytime. Available in two original flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused with full-spectrum cannabis to provide a good time during any occasion.

The Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line-up is now available at FSC locations in Wilmington and Lewes, Delaware.

First State Compassion is a medical cannabis industry pioneer and a charter member of the Delaware Marijuana Task Force. It operates Delaware’s first licensed medical cannabis distribution center and the state’s first and largest cannabis growing facility. Our locations in Wilmington and Lewes improve the quality of life of Delawareans by offering medical cannabis products that help manage pain and alleviate suffering.