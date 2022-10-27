World Stop Stuttering Association Waives $200 Membership Fee through Nov. 30

wssa logo

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Stop Stuttering Association is waiving its $200 signup fee from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022 in an effort to help more stutterers overcome – rather than accept – their stuttering.

WSSA’s methods have helped hundreds of people to stop stuttering and the results speak for themselves. WSSA doesn’t advocate accepting stuttering, instead advocating stopping it, learning to love to speak and applying mind-training to improve speech and all aspects of life.

During this special offer, new members can join for the monthly fee of $9.95 per month, which includes:

• Library of Coaching-Session Videos

• Q&A Session with Certified Speech Coach for the first 30 to join

• Parents of Stutterers Video Course (3 lessons)

• Library of Greatest Stuttering Tips

• Stuttering & Anxiety Self-Cures Video Course (20 lessons)

• Crutch Mastery Series Video Course (13 lessons)

• Plus much more!

WSSA offers the world’s only method of stopping stuttering in hundreds of cases and the world’s only program taught by EX-stutterers. WSSA demonstrate how stuttering and related speech anxieties can be stopped by using The Lovett Method – the basis of WSSA’s self-guided program to eliminate these challenges through mind training. WSSA helps students at all levels of severity – from those who have relatively mild speech anxieties to those who can barely speak one word.

As a non-profit organization, WSSA strives to keep its fees as close to zero as possible. This offer gives access to WSSA to even more people who stutter (PWS) and will further spread the word about the many benefits WSSA has to offer.

WSSA seeks to enable PWS to stop stuttering, learn to love to speak and to elevate their lives. The Lovett Method, developed by WSSA founder Lee G. Lovett, uses the science of neuroplasticity to help PWS retrain their minds to stop their stuttering, overcome their fear of speaking and manage their thoughts, thus elevating their lives.

Hundreds of participants no longer appear speech disabled, and some have gone on to become WSSA Certified Speech Coaches, helping others to learn the Lovett Method.

To learn more about WSSA or the Lovett Method, visit worldstopstuttering.org.