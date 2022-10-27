Brandywine Counseling & Community Services hosts Bingo Night Fundraiser

It will truly be a win-win night when Brandywine Counseling & Community Services (BCCS) hosts BRANDYWINE BINGO! Dec. 3, 2022, at the Bellevue Community Center

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B8, G59, and Bingo - It will truly be a win-win night when Brandywine Counseling & Community Services (BCCS) hosts BRANDYWINE BINGO! Dec. 3, 2022, at the Bellevue Community Center, 510 Duncan Road in Wilmington.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Bingo cards are $25 for a book of 10. Cash prizes will be awarded. The evening also includes a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Snacks and beverages will also be sold.

All proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit BCCS’s services and programs in Delaware.

“BRANDYWINE BINGO! is a wonderful way to support our mission of providing exceptional care and treatment for those who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges,” said Dr. Lynn Morrison, CEO of BCCS. “This fun event supports the amazing and important work our team does every day.”

After two years of COVID-precautionary online fundraising auctions, BCCS is delighted to return to a live, in-person event that focuses on community building, Morrison said.

“BCCS is committed to creating a cost-effective special event that’s accessible and affordable for all our donors and staff,” she said. “By reducing the overall costs of special event fundraising, BCCS is increasing the value of our donors’ dollars by allocating 100% of proceeds directly to general operating costs and program implementation.”

BCCS also invites businesses, organizations or individuals to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities for the event. Those interested in being sponsors should contact BCCS for more details.

“We appreciate whatever support our neighbors can provide. Whether it’s participating in BRANDYWINE BINGO! or sponsoring the event, the money we raise goes to help people who come to us in their darkest hour knowing they are going to be treated with dignity and optimism,” Morrison said. “We help them regain their self-esteem and a very real chance at a new life.”

For more information or to be a sponsor for BRANDYWINE BINGO, call Monica Alvarez at 302-743-4525 or email malvarez@brandywinecounseling.org

ABOUT BCCS

Since 1985, BCCS has been providing the best possible treatment and comprehensive, evidence-based services to Delaware. With four locations and mobile outreach centers serving over 6,500 clients, we are Delaware’s largest provider of behavioral health services. We have the programs and services necessary to support your unique needs on your road to recovery. Visit www.brandywinecounseling.com