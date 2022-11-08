Submit Release
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Signs His First NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership.

With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s offense. On November 5, the LSU Tigers faced the Alabama Crimson Tide for LSU’s most anticipated game of the season. The Tigers stunned college football fans around the nation when they went for a 2-point conversion in overtime, which Daniels converted with a pass to freshman TE Mason Taylor.

Following the outstanding play, McKernan knew that he had to offer Daniels a spot on his lineup of Get Gordon Athletes. “Did you see that play? My jaw was on the floor. I look forward to learning more about Jayden. I just know he’ll fit right in. Jayden for Heisman, anyone?” said McKernan.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

