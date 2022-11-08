Yardstick Management Hires Former PLBY Group President, Reena Patel, as Principal Consultant
Yardstick Management Hires Former PLBY Group President, Reena Patel, as Principal ConsultantATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, the nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, has hired Reena Patel, former President of International and Chief Operating Officer of Global Licensing and Joint Ventures at PLBY Group, Playboy Enterprises Inc. This latest hire indicates the rapid growth of the company and increased level of talent caliber entering into the next phase of the flourishing organization.
Reporting directly to the President and COO, Naima Greenwood, Patel will join the company as a senior leader in management consulting, partnering with Yardstick’s global clients for transformative change.
Patel first met Yardstick as a corporate client of the company while in her previous role where they collaborated in helping her organization find representation and belonging and simultaneously building a mindful and authentic DEI practice.
“I am ecstatic to now be able to join the Yardstick team on their mission to help organizations not only do well but do good. With the combination of my experience across international business development, new media technologies, and core business strategy, I look forward to working with companies to grow their businesses and build a competitive advance through the development of diverse and inclusive plans,” Patel says.
Yardstick Management has expanded its reach as a thriving national leader in the Strategic Management, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Executive Search industry. The company has garnered a prominent list of clientele, including Netflix, Amazon, and Playboy, providing comprehensive consulting services focused on impacting executive talent hires and DEI support within corporations.
“We’ve witnessed Reena’s masterfulness as a partner (client) and are thrilled to have her join our team at Yardstick. Reena’s impeccable leadership and global business experience will provide invaluable contributions to Yardstick as we continue transforming lives on our mission of leveling the playing field for marginalized communities across the globe,” said Naima Greenwood, President, and COO of Yardstick Management.
About Yardstick Management
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture and attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
