Public Information Meeting: SR 169 Shoulder Widening and Truck Climbing Lane

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. – Join the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for a public information meeting to learn about the upcoming construction of State Route 169 (SR 169) in Southern Nevada. SR 169 is a two-lane rural major collector, also known as Moapa Valley Boulevard, that begins near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area boundary south of Overton and continues to the Interstate 15 (I-15) Logandale Interchange. NDOT will flatten roadway slopes, provide wider shoulders, a buffered bike lane, and a northbound truck climbing lane. The proposed project will also include additional lanes for turning vehicles at the Waterline Road intersection. The public meeting serves as an opportunity for residents to meet the NDOT project team, view construction information, and ask questions. Construction is anticipated to start in March 2023 and end January 2024.

This project will enhance safety, drainage, and roadway operations along SR 169 from Canal Avenue to I-15. It will provide pavement preservation activities within the corridor and construct flatter slopes along the edge of the roadway to create a clear zone. Additional pavement will be constructed outside the standard travel lane to serve as a wider shoulder area and provide a safer travel space for bicyclists in each direction. A portion of the road will be constructed to provide a four-foot-wide striped median to reduce the potential of head-on crashes. A truck climbing lane will be constructed in the northbound direction, starting at Waterline Road and end approximately one mile north of Waterline Road.

Picture1

In-person meeting information: The in-person meeting is an open house format from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. November 15 at the Moapa Valley Community Center (320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd, Moapa Valley, NV 89040).

General project information and public meeting materials will be available online at www.dot.nv.gov/SR169.

