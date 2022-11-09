Miniature Gun Models & Marines | A Night at the Ball Together
GoatGuns, a premium collectible miniature toy gun model brand with a long record of supporting veterans and military families, recently sponsored the prestigious Marine Ball at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Waikiki beach. This event was the culmination of a week that the GoatGuns teams spent touring the Marine and Air Force bases in Mokapu, Hawaii, on an invitation from the Marine Corps.
At the ball, service personnel were delighted to find a GoatGuns 1:3 scale Model M4, complete with a specially made base logo on the receiver, at each of their assigned seats. The company donated a total of 300 of these one-of-a-kind products as a way of honoring these brave men and women for their service.
“Our respect for veterans, active personnel, and military families is the cornerstone of our business,” says GoatGuns CEO Brad Lunt. “We put the utmost care into designing these models because we want them to be lifelong mementos for those who have served. It can sometimes be difficult to thank these heroes with words alone, so we have tried to create something a little more tangible. Any opportunity we get to provide these models directly to military personnel is a profound honor and privilege, as it allows us to express our gratitude while making lasting connections with those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our country.”
For some of these personnel, this was not their first GoatGun, but a welcome addition to their already extensive collections. GoatGuns are a fairly common sight on the Marine Corps base, with many Marines already displaying them proudly in their quarters. In fact, the idea of having GoatGuns serve as the product sponsor for the ball was first suggested by a Marine who was a longtime fan of the company.
For those who did not yet own one, however, this was an exciting introduction to these unique products. The models are exceptionally detailed and possess removable parts such as magazines, making them fun to play with as well as to admire. They are also able to be outfitted with a variety of attachments, allowing for a level of customization and personalization that differentiates them from other kinds of collectibles.
Lunt fondly recalls watching the Marines marvel at the intricacy of the models. “As soon as they sat down, many of the Marines picked their models right up and started admiring them. It really brought us a lot of joy to see how quickly they began to relate to and be inspired by our products. One of my favorite moments from the whole night was when a Marine came up to me and said ‘I've been attending these for 22 years and this is by far the best gift we have ever had!’ To be able to have that direct and powerful of an impact on somebody is an experience truly unlike any other.”
In addition to the celebration at the ball, the GoatGuns team was able to take in some of the area’s rich and storied history. After receiving an extensive tour of the Marine and Air Force bases, they were also taken to visit Pearl Harbor. Being so close to such an important historical landmark helped imbue the occasion with a special significance that reinforced the GoatGuns team’s sense of purpose.
“When you’re in a place like that, you really feel a profound connection with the past and a strong sense of how important it is to keep these memories alive,” says Lunt. “Experiences like that are a powerful reminder of why we need to celebrate and honor veterans and military families past, present, and future not just during November, but all throughout the year.”
GoatGuns is a premium collectible miniature toy gun model brand with a deep commitment to supporting veterans and military families. The company seeks to create die-cast collectible firearms that are not just models but treasured mementos. These non-shooting 1:3 scale model firearms are specially designed to perfectly recreate their life-sized counterparts at a fraction of the cost. They include a wide variety of models covering an array of historical periods, providing something of deep significance for veterans and active duty members of all ages. The company proudly engages in a variety of programs that give back to veterans, military families, and the community more broadly.
