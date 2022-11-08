50 Years of Transformer

08 Nov 2022

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of Lou Reed's seminal album, Transformer . Produced by David Bowie and Mick Ronson, the first single from the album, Walk on the Wild Side became an international success, elevating Reed from cult status to an international star.





Other tracks on the record would become among Reed's best-known works including, 'Perfect Day', 'Satellite of Love' and 'Hanging Around'. Famously, the cover photograph was a shot by Mick Rock, which Reed loved and selected, and that then itself became an iconic piece of album artwork.

'I like Mick and I like what he photographs, so shooting with him was never a problem. All these moments would be gone forever if it wasn't for him.' - Lou Reed

A decade ago, Genesis was honoured to work with Lou Reed and Mick Rock on the limited edition, Transformer , one of the most visually exciting books Genesis has ever produced. Transformer celebrates Reed's rise to fame, presenting his choice of photographs, from the famous to the never-before-seen. The book features unseen outtakes, studio sessions, spontaneous shots and friends including Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Iggy Pop and David Bowie.

'There's something about a picture that keeps you wanting to come back, it's like a hit record.' - Mick Rock





Temporarily pulled from sale on Reed's passing nine years ago, we re-issued the book in 2017 with Lou Reed's Estate stamp. A booklet was added featuring 25 more images and a 2,000-word essay by Rock, plus a facsimile lyric sheet of 'Rock and Roll Heart', handwritten by Lou Reed.



We are currently preparing the next binding order which will include the remaining books that were signed by Mick Rock before his sad passing a year ago. To secure your copy of this landmark edition, pre-order now . The next copies are due to be shipped in December.



