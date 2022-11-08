The Make Space Storage Brand Welcomes a New Self-Storage Facility in Estevan, Saskatchewan

Make Space® Storage Estevan

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of Estevan Storage, a self-storage facility in Estevan, SK.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make Space Storage brand is delighted to announce the newest addition of Estevan Public Storage to our Make Space Storage self-storage facilities located across Canada. It has two locations in Estevan, and over 380 units, including drive-up self-storage lockers, heated storage units, and outdoor RV and boat parking spaces.

Michael Landry, General Manager of Storage Operations in Western Canada, noted, “We are thrilled to welcome, rebrand, and add the Estevan storage facility to our Make Space Storage brand. As we rebrand Estevan Public Storage, one of our primary priorities is to ensure that there are minimal disruptions in company policies and business operations. In addition, we aim to facilitate a smooth and seamless transition for our new, returning, and current customers.”

The Make Space Storage brand will continue to provide exceptional customer service and a friendly atmosphere at our newest storage in Estevan, SK. In addition, customers can easily request quotes and complete their bookings or reservations online for their self-storage units, parking spaces, portable storage containers, and packing supplies.

This most recent addition marks the fourth location in Saskatchewan for the Make Space Storage brand, which has a facility in Prince Albert as well as two facilities located in Regina. These storage facilities also offer a diverse range of reliable and convenient services, including a variety of self-storage spaces, parking spots, and mobile container rentals.

About Make Space Storage

The Make Space Storage brand provides numerous storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, heated and unheated self-storage units, parking space rentals, and packing supplies. Some of the self-storage services we offer include a wide range of sizes of on-site storage containers and storage lockers. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities located in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada.