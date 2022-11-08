Submit Release
USM to Host Special Performance of ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ By Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation) for Educators w/ Post-show Talkback

The University of Southern Maine (USM) College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Department of Theatre invites Maine educators to join them on Friday, November 18th at 7:30pm, Russell Hall, Gorham Campus for a special performance of The Thanksgiving Play, with a post-show talkback moderated by USM Professor/Director Rachel Price Cooper featuring guests: Dr. Shannon Epplett (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians) Theatre Professor and consultant on USM’s production of The Thanksgiving Play, and Dr. Margo Lukens, University of Maine, Native American Literature & Theatre.

Educators who attend the play and talkback will receive a copy of Chris Newell’s (Passamaquoddy) elementary school text If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving (Scholastic 2021). Light refreshments will be served for the talk back event. Contact hours available upon request.

RSVP REQUIRED for all educators. Deadline to RSVP is NOV 18th at 12:00pm. **Tickets will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. The play is a little over an hour, no intermission, immediately followed by the talkback.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY By Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation) Directed by Rachel Price Cooper

