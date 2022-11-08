Take The Spa Home With LumiBloom's New Shower Steamers
Los Angeles-based brand expands wellness line with invigorating self care offeringsUNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LumiBloom is thrilled to announce the launch of their Shower Steamers with CBD and non-CBD. This thoughtfully crafted trio of products adds to the brand’s robust wellness offerings at home, perfect as the crisp cool of fall ushers in the winter chill.
Founded by elite athlete MacKenzie McClain Hill, this BIPOC-owned, CBD-powered beauty and wellness brand has at its core delivering beautiful, natural and healthy offerings that make women look and feel their best. Launching are three game-changers for at-home self care: the Lavender Steamer, the Eucalyptus Steamer and the Peppermint Steamer packed with essential oils. A sister to the bath bomb, the steamer bombs are designed to wet and place away from the heavy stream and then simply enjoy their healing and rejuvenating effects.
Fired up about the latest rollout, McClain Hill said, “First off, at LumiBloom, we believe that real beauty begins on the inside, that feeling good inspires confidence and that with confidence you can do anything.” She continued, “Statistics show that over half the population, about fifty seven percent prefer showers over baths at just over thirty percent. Not everyone has a bath to soak in or the time for that matter. Our steamers provide the perfect solution.”
LumiBloom’s Shower Steamers push self care to the top of the agenda in an accessible way for everyone, leveling the playing field.
Lavender Calm (3oz) - is packed with lavender essential oils with the added benefits of helping you relax and improving sleep. (Non CBD: Sampler - $7.50/ 3 Sampler - $22.50/ 5 Pack - $36.25/ 10 Pack - $70. CBD: Sampler - $18.99/ 3 Sampler - $54/ 5 Pack - $87.50)
Peppermint Refresh (3oz) - tingles with peppermint essential oils, designed to boost energy, alleviate nervous tension and stress and clear the respiratory tract. (Non CBD: Sampler - $7.50/ 3 Sampler - $22.50/ 5 Pack - $36.25/ 10 Pack - $70. CBD: Sampler - $18.99/ 3 Sampler - $54/ 5 Pack - $87.50)
Eucalyptus Mist (3oz) - revitalizes with eucalyptus essential oils giving sinus relief, stimulating a clear mind and promoting relaxation. (Non CBD: Sampler - $7.50/ 3 Sampler - $22.50/ 5 Pack - $36.25/ 10 Pack - $70. CBD: Sampler - $18.99/ 3 Sampler - $54/ 5 Pack - $87.50)
Ranging from just $7.50 - $87.50, the steamers are the pathway to your zen in the comfort of your own sacred surroundings. The added bonus is that LumiBloom products are nutrient-rich, derived from natural sources, mostly organic with no parabens, glycol-free and glycerin free. You can also look forward to exciting new products coming soon from Tea Tree Oil and Jojoba Hair Serum to Pre and Post Workout Tinctures with CBD.
ABOUT LUMIBLOOM
LumiBloom is a Los Angeles based, CBD-powered beauty and wellness brand for the people founded to bring women intentionally healthy and natural products promoting beauty from the inside out. Founded by MacKenzie McClain Hill, LumiBloom endeavors to build a diverse community of women empowering them to be their best, most authentic selves.
