Oldest Dispensary in San Francisco to Donate Entire Day Proceeds on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, to Support Ukraine
Ukraine is in a state of crisis with more than 1 million refugees as Russian military forces are shelling cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and MediThrive founders' home city of Odessa. MediThrive in San Francisco, the oldest dispensary in the Bay Area founded in 1996 and rebranded in 2008 by two Ukrainian Jewish Americans, plans on donating 100% of in-person and online sales to Sunflower of Peace on March 6th, 2022, to support Ukraine. The event will continue until March 13th with 10% of sales being donated after Sunday. Sunflower of Peace will provide medical and humanitarian aid to paramedics and doctors to help those affected by the violence in Ukraine. Proceeds from MediThrive are expected to be in the five figure range.
With a community of more than 800,000 ex-soviets, Russians, and Ukrainians in California alone, Misha Breyburg, CEO of MediThrive, felt a desire to help his community and home country. Breyburg asked his team if they could donate an entire day’s sales to aid Ukraine. Immediately, the answer was yes, and Breyburg began calling cannabis brands to see if they would be willing to participate as well. Overwhelmingly, the brands agreed.
“I know we are all hurting from this crisis, but I never expected such overwhelming support to help a community and country that I hold close to my heart,” Breyburg recounts his experience speaking with participating cannabis brands.
Participating cannabis brands include Alien Labs, Bakers, Buddies, Caliva, Canndescent, Connected Cannabis, Co., CQ Drinks, Dosist, Jeey Extracts, Kanha, Kiva Confections, Lowell Herb Co., Select, Sherbinski's, Volcanxx, and Zips. If you would like to support MediThrive in its effort to aid Ukraine, the dispensary will be open from 8:00 am – 10:00 pm on March 6th located at 1933 Mission Street. San Francisco, CA. You can also purchase online at the MediThrive website.
About MediThrive:
MediThrive is proud to hold the distinction as the oldest cannabis dispensary in the San Francisco area. MediThrive believes that everyone should have access to medicine and quality health care. The Russian invasion of Ukraine hits home for the founders of MediThrive. CEO Misha Breyburg and his colleagues are Ukrainian Jewish refugees who immigrated from Odessa, Ukraine as children in the 1970s. With your help, our community will provide comfort, support, and hope for the Ukrainian people when they need it most.
About Sunflower of Peace:
Sunflower of Peace Foundation is a Boston, USA-based 501(c)(3) registered non-profit organization (EIN: 47-2620675). Our current mission is to support the people of Ukraine affected by the Russian military invasion. We collaborate with a global network of established organizations and institutions that are committed to helping Ukraine in this situation.
