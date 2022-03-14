The Veterans Action Council (VAC) Writes Open Letter to Attorney General
Veterans Right's Group Urges Merrick Garland to Remove Cannabis From the Schedule 1 & 2 Controlled Substances List
Removing cannabis from schedule 1 & 2 will solve many serious issues facing Americans.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Veterans Action Council (VAC) has the unenviable duty of pointing out that the Attorney General of the United States isn’t following the law as laid out in our federal Controlled Substances Act [CSA].
— The Veterans Action Courncil
On December 20, 2020, The United Nations deleted cannabis and cannabis resins from Schedule IV of its Controlled Substances scheduling under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961. This treaty change and the WHO cannabis approval that underpinned it triggered a clause in our CSA that usually goes in the other direction entering new psychoactive substances into “control” or creating harsher penalties however this was a unique case where the UN recognized an error and reformed the treaty and even more this was based upon sound evidence collected by WHO that led to their throwing support behind medicinal access to cannabis after being against since the 1950’s.
The Office of the US Attorney General has the authority by rule, under 21 USC §811, to “schedule or transfer between such schedules any drug or other substance,” and having since been notified on 21 January 2021 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), speaking for the Secretary General of the United Nations, that cannabis and cannabis resins have been deleted from the treaty Schedule IV, the Office of the US Attorney General has taken no action, thus far, as required by USA law to reschedule cannabis.
Removing cannabis from schedule 1 & 2 will solve many serious issues facing Americans. Veterans will get cannabis recommendations from their federal government doctors. Medical patients will no longer be kicked out of their federal housing, Medical cannabis patients will no longer be kicked off of transplant lists. Cannabis will be scheduled on par with its own “active ingredient” ending the decades old disparity. Medical cannabis patients will begin to have their second amendment rights respected. Legal cannabis businesses will no longer be punished by the IRS and will begin to be able to make normal business expense deductions and will be able to put their money in banks like they do in civilized societies.
Given this significant treaty reform we are disappointed that a year later nothing has been done so we are taking this extraordinary step of sending the enclosed letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland insisting that he take immediate steps to initiate the required action necessary to reschedule cannabis pursuant to USA federal law.
