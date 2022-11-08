HEALTH ENTHUSIAST AND FIRST LADY DEBRA PEEK-HAYNES RECEIVES $15,000 SPONSORSHIP FROM BANK OF AMERICA
The Donation will Support the Healthy Youth Project to Empower High School Students to Make Healthy ChoicesDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHK Wellness Strategies Inc., (DHKW) the health-focused company where Debra Peek-Haynes gives leadership as its president, has announced a new partnership with Bank of America, as a $15,000 sponsor supporting DHKW 's health and nutrition programing and the development of school campus gardens in underserved communities.
This is the first sponsorship DHKW has received from Bank of America. The grant is designated for DHK’s Healthy Youth Project, which aims to enlighten and empower student participants to choose a healthier lifestyle by introducing various workshops to address natural ways of avoiding chronic diseases through diet.
The Healthy Youth Project creates a fun and engaging learning environment for high school students during the school year, helping them discover the benefits of a healthier diet and how it significantly impacts their overall mental and physical health. Students participate in an interactive curriculum, including healthy cooking demonstrations and development of an urban school garden, where students volunteer to help cultivate the garden along with an on-site organic farming consultant. Participants will use the produce to prepare meals for the community to purchase and to help raise money for the school.
“At Bank of America, we know how critical it is to provide opportunities for our young people to better themselves and their communities,” said Jennifer Chandler, President of Bank of America Dallas. “Teaching our students to make healthy choices will help them throughout their lives, and is an important step in investing in the future leaders of our city.”
As many inner-city students meet the USDA guidelines of living in a food desert, the Healthy Youth Project was developed over several years after numerous research studies uncovered correlations between academic performance, emotional and physical health and diet. The Healthy Youth Project exposes disadvantaged students to practical and healthier lifestyle solutions.
The grant will enable DHKW to continue the Healthy Youth Project at Lincoln and Wilmer-Hutchins High Schools. The inaugural program was implemented at Lincoln High School in 2018. In the almost five years since the pilot program launched, it has expanded into seven additional high schools through a partnership with Dallas ISD, reaching more than 175 students to date.
Debra Peek-Haynes is also the first lady of Friendship West Baptist Church.
###
About DHK Wellness Strategies Inc.
DHK Wellness Strategies Inc. was created to address the needs of youth, children and adults in inner cities with specific focus on the African American and Hispanic communities. Led by President & CEO Debra Peek-Haynes and Education/Bilingual Consultant Cecilia Criner, DHK Wellness Strategies Inc. consults with licensed healthcare professionals to devise plans and workshops to address health related issues in under-served communities. More information can be found at www.dhkwellnessstrategies.com.
About Debra Peek-Haynes
Debra Peek-Haynes is a wellness advocate, bestselling author, “The Beginners’ Guide to Healthy Living” and founder of “Debra’s Healing Kitchen” where she travels the world speaking about healthy-living, conducting demonstrations on how to cook delicious healthy soulful food, especially in communities of color, where obesity and poor nutrition contribute to high mortality rates. Debra developed this passion when she was healed from infertility through proper nutrition. www.debrapeekhaynes.com
About Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
Kayla Tucker Adams
KTA Media Group
+1 214-403-9852
email us here