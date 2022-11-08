Tuesday, November 8

WA building council votes to require heat pumps in new homes and apartments

New homes and apartments in Washington will be required to install heat pumps beginning in July, the Washington State Building Code Council ruled Friday. The council voted 9-5 last week on the ruling, a decision that could help the state further reduce carbon emissions by electrifying the heating systems of new buildings. Homes, apartments, offices and other buildings account for a large portion of planet-warming greenhouse pollution. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ruth Fremson)

Tribe receives federal funding supporting relocation

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday a $10 million investment in tribal communities across Washington to address the disproportionate impacts of climate change on those communities. The investment will send $150,000 to the Quinault Indian Nation for the hire of an emergency management administrative coordinator, according to a summary from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. For over a decade, the Quinault tribe has planned to relocate the village of Taholah — home to roughly 650 residents — beyond tsunami zone and flooding inundation areas. Continue reading at The Daily World. (Quinault Indian Nation)

What is COP27? What you need to know about the U.N. climate summit.

Tens of thousands of people from around the globe will descend on Egypt starting Sunday for the annual United Nations climate change summit. Since 1995, world leaders and their delegates have convened annually to discuss the critical issue of global warming, carbon emissions and how to tackle climate change. This year’s meeting marks the 27th gathering of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — or COP27 for short. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Sedat Suna)

