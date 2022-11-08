Tuesday, November 8
WA building council votes to require heat pumps in new homes and apartments
New homes and apartments in Washington will be required to install heat pumps beginning in July, the Washington State Building Code Council ruled Friday. The council voted 9-5 last week on the ruling, a decision that could help the state further reduce carbon emissions by electrifying the heating systems of new buildings. Homes, apartments, offices and other buildings account for a large portion of planet-warming greenhouse pollution. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ruth Fremson)
Tribe receives federal funding supporting relocation
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday a $10 million investment in tribal communities across Washington to address the disproportionate impacts of climate change on those communities. The investment will send $150,000 to the Quinault Indian Nation for the hire of an emergency management administrative coordinator, according to a summary from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. For over a decade, the Quinault tribe has planned to relocate the village of Taholah — home to roughly 650 residents — beyond tsunami zone and flooding inundation areas. Continue reading at The Daily World. (Quinault Indian Nation)
What is COP27? What you need to know about the U.N. climate summit.
Tens of thousands of people from around the globe will descend on Egypt starting Sunday for the annual United Nations climate change summit. Since 1995, world leaders and their delegates have convened annually to discuss the critical issue of global warming, carbon emissions and how to tackle climate change. This year’s meeting marks the 27th gathering of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — or COP27 for short. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Sedat Suna)
Aberdeen Daily World
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham mayor denounces symbols of hate downtown
Twitter files to lay off 208 Seattle employees under Elon Musk’s new ownership
Capital Press
Washington timber board on sidelines as carbon plan takes shape
Everett Herald
State leaders ‘deeply frustrated’ by Everett mayor’s homelessness letter
Journal of the San Juan Islands
Learning earthquake preparedness during ShakeOut 2022
Mercer Island Reporter
City to host Climate Action Plan workshop
Olympian
Friday night storm knocked out power to 14,500 residents in Thurston County, PSE says
Olympia school board president, new member respond to recent backlash from public
Daylight saving time: Changing the clocks is terrible. That’s why we should refuse
Puget Sound Business Journal
Median home sale prices flatten in Kitsap, decline in Skagit County
Here’s how many people Twitter has laid off in Seattle
Seattle Times
Power outages continue on Whidbey Island and in Snohomish County
Can Chief Diaz, SPD insider, end Seattle’s federal consent decree?
Seattle-area homes linger on the market as higher rates hit buyers’ power
Snoqualmie Valley Record
Snow coats Snoqualmie Pass; drivers must use chains
Spokesman Review
Spokane City Councilman Bingle’s dam resolution runs into a wall of resistance – for now at least
2 arrested after white supremacist ‘Patriot Front’ graffiti found on Gonzaga on Saturday night
Monday’s snow makes way for colder temperatures
Opinion: Washington wildlife management must evolve to meet its responsibilities to the people
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities homelessness rate outpacing WA state. Survey reveals other health concerns too
Washington Post
Over 1 million Americans with diabetes rationed insulin in past year
White House says ‘lines of communication’ with Russia are still open
Yakima Herald-Republic
City manager fires Sunnyside police chief, places commander on leave pending investigation
Land transfer helps secure access and Yakima River environment
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Over 200 Seattle-based employees part of recent Twitter layoff
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Early childhood learning faces critical shortage
Tech industry facing unique struggles amid wider economic stress, experts say
KUOW Public Radio
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Q13 TV (FOX)
Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car
Crosscut
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don’t know of it
MyNorthwest
Truckers urge caution with snowy conditions on Snoqualmie Pass