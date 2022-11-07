MAYOR WU OPENS NEW ALLSTON-BRIGHTON DOG PARK

The master plan for the park, located at 235 Western Avenue, identified a need for a dog recreation space in Allston and placed it in the north half of Smith Playground on the Soldier’s Field Road side of the 14.8-acre complex. Phase 2, which included the dog park and three athletic fields, began construction in 2021. Community meetings for the master plan were held in 2016 with community meetings for phase 2 held in 2019 and 2020.

The dog park has two fenced-in areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. Amenities for comfort include water for dogs and their humans, shade for creatures with two and four legs, and gated vestibules with leash posts and a bulletin board. Mounds and platforms create some enrichment challenges for dogs who are so inclined.

"Features like this, amenities that represent the full humanity and all the needs of our families' lives in Boston can help ensure that families keep putting down roots here in our city, stay here, and thrive,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to thank our amazing Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, our Energy, Environment and Open Space Chief Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, and everyone on the team who has worked on this and every resident who has been a part of the community engagement process."



