BlackFin CEO Recognized as Mortgage Lending Luminary
Keith Kemph makes the 2022 list of the leading industry executives.
Tony has done a great job of tracking the progress of the industry and being recognized by him is welcome validation that what we’re trying to do is actually disrupting the industry for the better.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group CEO Keith Kemph has made the 2022 list of Lending Luminaries published by Progress in Lending. The annual list seeks out industry leaders who “inspire or influence” others.
“Right now the market is filled with uncertainty but these true Lending Luminaries are handling and navigating the constantly fluctuating market conditions,” wrote Progress in Lending Association Chairman and Founder Tony Garritano. “These mortgage bankers, lenders, servicers, technology executives, consultants, etc. are helping their companies and this industry thrive. These executives deserve to be recognized for their industry vision and leadership.”
Three years ago, Kemph had a vision for how he wanted to disrupt and reimagine consulting in the mortgage industry – truly transforming this vital space with a vision that would deviate from the current consulting status quo. Instead of the common consulting practices, he aspired to deliver a model that provides transparency, best in class resources, and world class service.
Over the last year, the foundation Kemph has put in place – frameworks, methods, and people – have clearly set BlackFin Group apart from other consulting firms. The Team, under Kemph’s leadership, has become the industry’s best advisors and subject matter experts – putting each client on a path of success, the publication wrote in its announcement of the winners.
“I am honored to receive this award and proud to be listed with the other executives who made this year’s class of Lending Luminaries,” Kemph said. “Tony has done a great job of tracking the progress of the firms working in this industry and being recognized by him is welcome validation that what we’re trying to do is actually disrupting the industry for the better.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
