Early Morning Fire Claims Young Child in Lynn 

LYNN — An early-morning house fire in Lynn has claimed the life of one young resident, said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

“Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” said Chief Archer. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”

The child’s name and age are not being released pending full family notifications and a formal identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“This morning’s fire remains under investigation, but we want to emphasize how important it is for every household to have working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please take a minute today to be sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them to be sure they’re working properly.”

The Lynn Fire Department was first notified of the fire at 7 Circuit Ave. at 4:05 this morning and the first responding engine arrived at 4:07 a.m. Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke on arrival. They battled the fire for about 45 minutes before bringing it under control.

More than a dozen residents were displaced, including several who were transported to an area hospital as a precaution. One occupant remained unaccounted for until late this morning; that victim was located inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family affected and for our community,” said Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family as they deal with this unthinkable loss, and we wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery. On behalf of the City, we appreciate the tremendous work by the Lynn Fire Department and all the supporting agencies who responded. While we know there will be a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event, at this point we are focused on the victims and are incredibly grateful for all those rallying to help them and provide support for our community at this most difficult time.”

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Lynn Fire Department, Lynn Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Essex District Attorney. They are supported by the Lynn Inspectional Services Department and the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts, Salvation Army, and City of Lynn are assisting the displaced residents. The Salem Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene; the fire departments of Chelsea, Marblehead, Melrose, Peabody, Revere, Salem, and Saugus provided station coverage.

