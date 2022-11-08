PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Pentagon 2000 SQL™ support for REACH & RoHS Compliance. Built-in Capabilities are Provided for Management of Environmental Regulatory Requirements

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REACH is a European Union regulation that applies to management of chemical substances. The Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) mandate is a requirement based on a European Union Directive that sets standards for management of certain hazardous substances found in electronic equipment. Both of these regulations have been established in order to help protect the environment and ensure workplace safety.

The REACH and RoHS regulations apply to companies that conduct business utilizing products controlled under the regulations. The Pentagon 2000SQL™ software system includes capabilities in the core system for users to manage compliance with these important directives.

Within the Pentagon 2000SQL™ system, part numbers that are affected by REACH regulations may be marked and populated with data for Substance (SVHC), Case No., and Percentage. Pack slips for shipments of these part numbers will include the REACH data on the paperwork.

RoHS codes can be added in the system and assigned to part numbers. Warehouses and virtual warehouses may be designated as containing only RoHS compliant parts. And users can view line-item data within quotes and sales orders to review RoHS compliance data for customer shipments.

For more information about using these important system capabilities and other Pentagon 2000 Software functionality, please contact your company representative or the Pentagon 2000 support team at Support@pentagon2000.com

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

PENTAGON 2000 SQL ERP Software