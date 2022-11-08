Submit Release
One Ticket Matches $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Numbers

Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning numbers

JACKSON, MISS. – One ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing—the world’s largest lottery prize. 

With the drawing placed on hold for nearly 10 hours, the winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. 

The drawing was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST Nov. 8 at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The delay was prompted by one participating lottery needing additional time to process sales and play data in the wake of a ticket buying frenzy generated by a record jackpot.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $9.8 million.

Two Mississippi Lottery players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. One winning ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90 in Gautier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka. Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 2. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.

Remember, there are nine different ways to win playing both Powerball and Mega Millions®. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Power Play or Megaplier options can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

The Mega Millionsjackpot for tonight is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $265,000.

$uper $anta

The latest promotion from The Mississippi Lottery launched Nov. 1, and runs through Dec. 27. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000; and third-place prize winners get $1,000.

The second drawing occurs Nov. 14. The final drawing will be held Dec. 27, 2022. Winners are contacted via certified mail.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms each week.

