Morae Named 2022 Best & Brightest Company to Work For
Receives National Award for the United States and Local Awards for Chicago and Houston
We are honored to be recognized among the top 15 percent of employers nominated for this year’s awards.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business solutions for an ever-changing legal industry, received recognition today as a 2022 Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation during an award ceremony hosted by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The annual program, which has been running for more than 20 years, identifies and honors those companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.
— Ann Marie Kartsounes, Chief People Officer at Morae
Morae was one of only 175 winning organizations out of 1,400 nominations from across the USA. In addition to winning the national award, the NABR’s recognition of Morae includes local awards recognizing the company’s headquarters in Houston for the 4th consecutive year and its office in Chicago.
“Our people are our most important asset and we’re thrilled to be named as one of the ‘Best & Brightest’ companies to work for,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO at Morae. “We’ve been working diligently together since 2015 to build a great culture and brand our employees can be really proud of. This award demonstrates that we are on the right path to realizing our vision for who we are and how we collaborate with our legal industry clients.”
“We are honored to be recognized among the top 15 percent of employers nominated for this year’s awards,” said Ann Marie Kartsounes, Chief People Officer at Morae. “We constantly strive to make Morae the best place to work for our employees, a first-class employee experience which includes active people coaching to help with professional development, a collection of career growth opportunities, progressive initiatives, a diverse culture and an ever-expanding array of benefits.”
2022 award nominees were evaluated by an independent research firm which assessed each organization across a range of key measures, including comparison relative to market conditions and trends and against other award nominees. Criteria included: compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; strategic company performance, and more.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about us at moraeglobal.com.
