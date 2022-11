Award-winning Life Strategist & Business Coach Tony Jeton Selimi announces the release of A Path to Excellence Audiobook

A Path to Excellence Most Anticipated Audiobook by Tony Jeton Selimi A Path to Excellence Maincrest Media Book Award a Book by Tony Jeton Selimi Tony Jeton Selimi Author Picture TJS

Whether you are looking for guidance on how to get unstuck, or just want a different perspective on life, you'll love the A Path to Excellence audiobook.

It gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving growth, excellence, and success.” — Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the multi-award-winning and best-selling author of "A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness," and "The Unfakeable Code" comes another self-mastery audiobook designed to help readers overcome challenges, doubt, and fears they will encounter through life and offering them a pathway to effectively and confidently grow into their fullest potential and climb to greater heights."A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field." - The Hon. Richard Evans, CEO of ACE Modular Construction"Gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence." - Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret.A Maincrest Media Book Award WinnerThe award-winning transformational life and business coach and strategist Tony Jeton Selimi has observed that far too many people give in to their disempowering beliefs, procrastinate, and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and other people's expectations of them. For this reason, he released " A Path to Excellence " (published by Balboa Press), available in print and digital formats.Built on his critically acclaimed The Octagon of Excellence Method, this book breaks down Tony's 30 years of experience into an easy-to-digest blueprint, challenging you to step beyond your limits and become the master of your destiny. Inside, you'll discover:• The Eight Essential Components of Human Excellence.• How to Go Beyond Your Perceived Limits To Face Your Doubts, Excuses and Fears Head On• A Step-By-Step Path To Address Challenges Mindfully, Overcome Distractions and Sharpen Your Focus• The Exact Actions to Take to Break Free From the Internal Barriers That Are Preventing You From Achieving Your Full PotentialA must-read for anyone who dreams of creating a rewarding and meaningful personal, professional, and business life, A Path to Excellencewill quickly become the key you need to realize your true vision of excellence."The pursuit of excellence will always always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states. "I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential.""A Path to Excellence"By Tony Jeton SelimiHardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Author WebsiteVisit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence to purchase a copy.Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential-ebook/dp/B0BG4LYXZB/ Barnes & Noble https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-path-to-excellence-tony-jeton-selimi/1141953470?ean=9798765229552 Author Website https://apathtoexcellence.com/product/a-path-to-excellence-audiobook/ About the AuthorLike a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony Jeton Selimi, a British author of Albanian origin, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London, to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the U.K., climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and chose to start his entreprenurial journey and found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds, and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, multi-award-winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, excellent health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively and efficiently. For more details about Selimi and his works, visit https://tonyselimi.com

Introducing A Path to Excellence Book