U.S. Department of Labor Awards NetCentrics Platinum Medallion Award for Hiring Veterans
HIRE Vets Award Recognizes Exemplary Efforts in Recruiting, Employing, and Retaining Our Nation's Veterans
As a disabled veteran myself, I am extremely proud of NetCentrics’ ongoing recruitment and employment of those who have served our nation. We thank the U.S. Department of Labor for this recognition.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor today recognized NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, telecommunications and intelligence services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, as Platinum Medallion Award winner for the company’s commitment to hiring veterans.
— Kenny Cushing, CEO
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 (Public Law 115-31). The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.
“As a disabled veteran myself, I am extremely proud of NetCentrics’ ongoing recruitment and employment of those who have served our nation,” says Kenny Cushing, CEO of NetCentrics. “We hire smart, talented individuals who are self-motivated and fearless; this tracks with the attitude, demeanor, and demonstrated capabilities of our nation’s veterans. We thank the U.S. Department of Labor for this recognition via their competitive ‘Hire Vets’ award selection.”
NetCentrics is in a hiring surge after recent contract awards with a focus on talent in cybersecurity, engineering, and emerging technologies. Current open positions include on-site, hybrid, and remote options. Veterans and others are encouraged to apply via the company website, netcentrics.com/openpositions.
The HIRE Vets award follows several others the company has won in 2022. NetCentrics’ culture is highly rated by employees; the company was awarded five awards with scores exceeding national peers by the workplace sentiment site, Comparably. Among these were ‘Best Company, Washington, D.C.’.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, telecommunications, and intelligence for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community.
The company hires technical experts with security clearances in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com and the hashtag #secureournation on LinkedIn.
ABOUT THE HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD PROGRAM
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. It is an annual award. Review selection criteria at HireVets.gov. A map of HIRE Vets award recipients can be found at HIREVets.gov/Awardees.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2023.
There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.
