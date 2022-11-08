Utility Global Completes Core Team with Strategic Executive Hires
Groundbreaking green hydrogen company continues rapid advancement towards first-ever zero electricity electrolysis commercializationHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility Global, the only sustainable hydrogen company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform, today announced the expansion of the core leadership team with the strategic hire of Dillan Fernando as chief commercial officer, Nigel McMullen as chief operating officer and Adam Hurley as chief financial officer. These new hires fulfill the promise by CEO Claus Nussgruber to establish an industry-leading executive team capable of rapidly commercializing the company’s H2Gen product line, building a strong customer and partnerships base and expanding operations in the sustainable hydrogen market. This is another concrete step in fulfilling Utility Global’s commitment to delivering low carbon affordable and scalable hydrogen for the global market in the near term.
“One of our top differentiators is the ability to act very quickly and our entire organizational process is built around that capability,” stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer of Utility Global. “We built an industry-leading executive leadership team in a matter of months that now rivals the experience and expertise of the largest industrial gases companies in the world. We have the team, funding and operational capability to unlock beyond net zero hydrogen production as the affordable energy of the future and enable the energy transition to a low carbon world.”
Dillan Fernando will use his extensive industry relationships and more than 30 years of experience to rapidly expand Utility Global’s customer base and market share – most of which is already happening multiple quarters ahead of schedule. Prior to joining Utility Global, Mr. Fernando held prominent positions running global businesses for industry giants like Anova, Linde, Gulf Cryo and Nippon Sanso‘s Matheson Trigas where he accomplished top-level success, including $1B in new onsite business and quadrupled global revenue for his division.
Nigel McMullen joins as chief operating officer bringing more than two decades of P&L experience in global business development, operations, and project execution where he has developed a keen acumen for tailored technical solutions, efficient capital deployment and reliable operations at companies such as BOC, Linde and Nippon Sanso’s Matheson TriGas. This deep capability will benefit Utility Global by setting up robust supply chains, being world-class in project execution and delivering lowest cost of ownership.
Joining as chief financial officer, Adam Hurley brings nearly two decades of diverse financial leadership experience and will be responsible for seeking the most attractive sources of capital to fund the rapid commercial expansion of Utility Global. Previously Mr. Hurley was the chief financial officer at Dream Harvest and Basic Energy Services, where he led multiple successful capital raises between $50 and $300 million. Prior to that, he was responsible for more than $8 billion in equity and debt offerings as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and Intrepid Financial Partners.
About Utility Global
Utility Global is a Houston, Texas-based sustainable hydrogen company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future. The company’s mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility Global, please visit www.utility.global.
