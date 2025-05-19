Electroninks Acquires Complete UTDots Advanced Materials Nanoinks Portfolio and IP

Portfolio of nanoinks bring gold, platinum, silver and dielectrics for additive manufacturing customers in biomedical, defense and other demanding applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal organic decomposition (MOD) inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced it has officially completed its full acquisition of UTDots products and IP into its portfolio , further expanding its offerings in digital printing for high-performance applications. The acquisition brings fully commercialized, market-ready gold, silver, and platinum-based materials designed for inkjet and aerosol jet printing, strengthening Electroninks’ position in the rapidly evolving additive manufacturing for defense and research markets.Electroninks can now deliver UTDots products with improved product quality and increased manufacturing capacity. These advancements ensure higher reliability, scalability, and enhanced performance for researchers and manufacturers utilizing digital printing techniques. These new products, now wholly owned by Electroninks, provide the company immediate and easy entry into new product applications, like antennas, EMI shielding, microheaters, and miniaturization – further expanding Electroninks’ market share."Integrating UTDots' premium nanomaterials into our portfolio represents an expansion of ownership in the market for gold and platinum nanomaterials globally, and especially here in the US. It also accelerates our mission to provide the highest quality conductive materials to the market," said Melbs LeMieux, co-founder and president at Electroninks.“The integration demonstrates EI’s continued focus on top-line growth as we transition towards commercialization. We see continued broadening of adoption of our technology and products,” added Dhaval Patel, chief financial officer at Electroninks.Electroninks is now able to serve a broader range of industries and institutions, offering scalable solutions for next-generation electronic applications. Specifically, the UTDots portfolio means 20 new products, including nine gold, two platinum, and nine silver products. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge materials that drive innovation in digital printing and beyond.For more information on Electroninks’ expanded portfolio and technical capabilities, visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

