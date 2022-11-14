iBenefit Communication, Benefit Technology Resources, and RevTech Consulting Announce New Name and Brand Identity

Submit Release
— Phillip Goodrum
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBenefit Communication, a tech enabled employee engagement, benefits administration, and HR technology consulting company, announces a new name and brand identity. The new name is iBTR and will include three business units; Benefits Administration led by Kate Taylor, Employee Engagement led by Andrew Bender and HR Technology Consulting led by Carli Meyer

“This is an important milestone following the acquisitions of Benefit Technology Resources (BTR) and RevTech Consulting," says Phillip Goodrum, CEO of iBTR. "We’re offering a unique combination of high-tech and high touch solutions while maintaining the best of what made iBenefit, BTR, and RevTech stand out to our clients. Each company is known for its commitment to service, deep expertise, and ability to support lasting employee engagement. iBTR will continue the tradition of excellence our legacy companies built their reputations on while opening up new opportunities to create more engaging workplaces.”

While leveraging name recognition from its legacy companies, the new name and brand identity signals the value the company now brings to the market: iBTR is a single source provider for leaders who want to close the gap in HR technology operations and improve employee engagement.

“HR technology and benefits administration is more complicated than ever. But most HR pros didn’t get into the department to manage software rollouts,” adds Carli Meyer, former CEO of RevTech, now iBTR. “We’re a single source of expertise, here to fill in the service and knowledge gaps prior solutions left behind. We equip HR teams to drive bottom line results.”

iBTR helps high performing companies ‘make every interaction count’ by driving engagement through HR technology and personal dialogue with employees. At iBTR, we deliver a unique combination of high-tech and high-touch solutions to help you power your most important interactions.”

Visit www.ibtr.com to learn more.

Insurance Industry


