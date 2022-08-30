RevTech Consulting joins iBenefit Family of Companies
Benefit Technology Resources is a nationally recognized HR Technology firm. BTR was acquired by iBenefit Communication in December of 2021.
We set out to find the best in talent, innovation, and vision to lead our consulting division into the next chapter of our future – and Carli Meyer quickly came to the top of the list.”TAMPA, FL, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNITED STATES, Friday, Aug 19, 2022. iBenefit Communication and Benefit Technology Resources (BTR) announce the acquisition of RevTech Consulting into its family of HR technology & services companies.
— Jamie Hawkins, founder and CEO of BTR
Along with the acquisition comes the welcome addition of Carli Meyer to BTR’s executive team. Carli is the founder and former-CEO of RevTech; she will serve as the Executive Vice President of Consulting for BTR. The addition of Carli Meyer and her team bolsters iBenefit/BTR’s solutions offerings for the ever-growing employer-services market.
“We set out to find the best in talent, innovation, and vision to lead our consulting division into the next chapter of our future – and Carli Meyer quickly came to the top of the list,” says Jamie Hawkins, founder and CEO of BTR. “The combination of her successful consulting firm RevTech and ability to develop valuable broker and client relationships is a sure win for our company. The acquisition will also allow us to expand our expertise around managed services and HCM client-side work.”
“Acquiring RevTech was an important move for iBenefit & BTR for a few reasons, the main one being Carli and her team,” says Phillip Goodrum, CEO & Founder of iBenefit Communication. “We now have more power, more intel, and more clout in the market to support our current and future clientele.”
BTR was acquired by iBenefit Communication December 31, 2021; Based in Charlotte, NC, iBenefit Communication provides best-in-class technology consulting and implementation services as well as employee communication, engagement, and enrollment. iBenefit is a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners with offices in Atlanta, GA., and Nashville, TN.
