Greg Hodges joins iBenefit Communication, Inc., Board of Directors
iBenefit Communication, Inc., a leading enterprise HR solutions and benefits communication company, has added Greg Hodges to its Board of Directors.
iBenefit Communication, Inc., a leading enterprise HR solutions and benefits communication company, has added Greg Hodges to its Board of Directors. Greg is the co-founder and former co-CEO of Hodges-Mace, one of the US's largest benefits software and communication companies that was acquired by Alight Solutions in 2019.
— Greg Hodges
"There's never been a more important time for employers to build connections with workers - whether they were hired a week ago or ten years ago, they have an increased need for support. Since the acquisition of Benefit Technology Resources in 2021, iBenefit is strongly positioned to help businesses improve that connection by partnering with brokers and their employers to attract and retain talent through cutting-edge software and services," said Greg Hodges. "I've seen the difference iBenefit makes within an organization, and it's exciting to be part of it."
"The HR Tech and Employee Benefits space has become more complex, and our client and broker partners continue to look to us for innovative solutions. Greg's experience in the employee benefits arena, his industry relationships, and his passion for helping brokers and employers elevate their mission, combine to make him the perfect partner to facilitate our growth. Greg has a proven track record, and he understands our goals. We are thrilled to have him on our team!" said Phillip Goodrum, Founder and CEO of iBenefit.
Based in Charlotte, NC, iBenefit Communication provides best-in-class technology consulting and implementation services as well as employee communication, engagement and enrollment. iBenefit is a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners with offices in Atlanta, GA., and Nashville, TN.
