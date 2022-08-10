Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,555 in the last 365 days.

Greg Hodges joins iBenefit Communication, Inc., Board of Directors

iBenefit Communication, Inc., a leading enterprise HR solutions and benefits communication company, has added Greg Hodges to its Board of Directors.

I've seen the difference iBenefit makes within an organization, and it's exciting to be part of it.”
— Greg Hodges
UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBenefit Communication, Inc., a leading enterprise HR solutions and benefits communication company, has added Greg Hodges to its Board of Directors. Greg is the co-founder and former co-CEO of Hodges-Mace, one of the US's largest benefits software and communication companies that was acquired by Alight Solutions in 2019.

"There's never been a more important time for employers to build connections with workers - whether they were hired a week ago or ten years ago, they have an increased need for support. Since the acquisition of Benefit Technology Resources in 2021, iBenefit is strongly positioned to help businesses improve that connection by partnering with brokers and their employers to attract and retain talent through cutting-edge software and services," said Greg Hodges. "I've seen the difference iBenefit makes within an organization, and it's exciting to be part of it."

"The HR Tech and Employee Benefits space has become more complex, and our client and broker partners continue to look to us for innovative solutions. Greg's experience in the employee benefits arena, his industry relationships, and his passion for helping brokers and employers elevate their mission, combine to make him the perfect partner to facilitate our growth. Greg has a proven track record, and he understands our goals. We are thrilled to have him on our team!" said Phillip Goodrum, Founder and CEO of iBenefit.

Based in Charlotte, NC, iBenefit Communication provides best-in-class technology consulting and implementation services as well as employee communication, engagement and enrollment. iBenefit is a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners with offices in Atlanta, GA., and Nashville, TN.

iBenefit Communication, Inc
email us here
iBenefit Communication, Inc
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Greg Hodges joins iBenefit Communication, Inc., Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.