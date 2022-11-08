“MISS OLIVE FINDS HER FUREVER WINTER WONDERLAND” WINS THE 2022 SILVER HOLIDAY MOONBEAM CHILDREN’S BOOK AWARD
Third Book in Miss Olive’s Trilogy Teaches the True Meaning of the HolidaysSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland,” the third installment in the award-winning Miss Olive children’s book trilogy from The Doggy Diva Diaries, was honored with a 2022 Silver Moonbeam Children’s Book Award in the holiday category.
Recommended for ages four through nine, “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland” follows Miss Olive as she anticipates the celebration of the season and wonders if there is more to the holidays than receiving gifts. She joyfully discovers that the greatest gift of all is the love and kindness you share with your family, friends and others.
The Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards and Jenkins Group are proud to announce that “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland” was chosen to receive an award from more than 1,150 entries this year. Launched in 2007, the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards are intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary children’s books and their creators. The awards celebrate children’s books and honor those who create the stories that encourage kids to foster a sense of wonder and a life-long love of reading.
“This award is particularly meaningful to me, as we recently lost our beloved Miss Olive,” said author Susan Marie. “She had a fulfilling life, spreading joy and love to whomever she met. Her legacy is that generations of children to come will learn from her, just as I did. Love, kindness and acceptance was her superpower and she will be remembered by all who knew her or read about her adventures in her books.”
Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips, “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland” continues the story of a sweet little special-needs Italian Greyhound rescue pup with three legs. In the first book in the series, “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home” Miss Olive dreams of finding a home and then is adopted by a loving family. Her adventures continue in “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends,” where Miss Olive encounters bullying and learns that her superpower is kindness and finds true friendships. In the third book in the trilogy “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland,” Miss Olive wonders about the true meaning of the holidays, discovering the greatest gift of all is the joy of giving and being with her “furever” family and friends and sharing the joy of the holidays with others. Miss Olive is delighted to discover that she not only has a “furever” home with “furever” friends, she also learns the true meaning of happiness during the holidays.
The three books in The Doggy Diva Diaries series received numerous awards, including the National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA), the Royal Dragonfly Award, the Creative Child Award and the Dog Writers Association of America’s Maxwell Medallion. The children’s book series has been honored with two Moonbeam Awards.
“Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends,” “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home” and “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland” are available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and other online book retailers.
Learn more about Susan, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www.TheDoggyDiva.com.
About Susan Marie
For over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her award-winning podcast, The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet industry experts, bestselling authors, pet health and lifestyle professionals and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, Apple, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.
Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from Miss Olive books to animal rescue organizations. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.
About Miss Olive:
“Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home,” “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends” and “Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland” are the first, second and third books (respectively) in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound Rescue Gulf Coast. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced never affected Miss Olive’s loving, gentle spirit.
Cara Downs
MediaVista Public Relations
+1 323-316-5228
email us here