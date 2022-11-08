Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President, Became a Member of Newsweek Expert Forum
Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President, became a member of Newsweek Expert Forum, an invitation-only community for industry leaders.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Kontsevoi joined the community to share his expertise in providing global businesses across 17+ industries with high-end software products and solutions and efficient distributed development teams.
Being a part of Newsweek Expert Forum, Boris adds to a network of thought leaders who share ideas and personal views on different topics in various areas of interest. Besides, the membership also entails an additional channel to deliver thought-provoking articles and essays on topics like software development migration, staying up to date on technology trends and more.
“We are honored to accept Boris Kontsevoi into Newsweek Expert Forum. When experts gather in curated, private settings, they can share advice and build trusted relationships that further their mutual success. Boris brings important insights concerning delivering value to organizations with custom software development and the creation of engineering teams.”
– Scott Gerber, founder of Newsweek Expert Forum
“It is a pleasant experience to join Newsweek Expert Forum, which opens up an opportunity to share the accumulated knowledge and IT expertise that hopefully will help the business and tech community to find solutions to their challenges.”
– Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President
Newsweek Expert Forum unites top thinkers in business, technology, science, health, etc. Everyone accepted to Newsweek Expert Forum can interact with peers in a private online forum and share their expert content pieces on Newsweek.com. Launched in 2021, Newsweek Expert Forum provides a unique industry-leading peer group to contributors selected for their accomplished minds and expertise. Boris’ profile on Newsweek Expert Forum is available by the link.
About Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis, and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture, and politics.
About Intetics
Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 27+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com
