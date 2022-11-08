Peregrine Energy Partners Acquires 31 Properties Across 4 States
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With this transaction, Peregrine acquires an overriding royalty interest spanning 4 states, multiple basins, and operators. Some asset basins include the LA, Permian, and Haynesville along with Louisiana Gulf coast. Notable operators include Aera and Oxy.
“We continue to offer fast, fair, and painless exit strategies to organizations and funds looking to wind down,” says C.J. Tibbs, Founder of Peregrine. “Our growing track record of clients appreciate Peregrine’s process, transparency, and speed in their divestment.”
“The portfolio consists of interests under multiple quality operators that produce a balanced mix of gas and liquids,” says Peregrine Managing Director, Josh Prier. “We appreciate having this transaction across the line with our client and will continue to look for other such opportunities to add value to these types of royalty funds.”
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners is a private purchaser of oil and natural gas royalties with more than 40 years of combined experience. Over the past 15 years, the company's founders have worked and supported operators and mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
For More Information:
Josh Prier
Peregrine Energy Partners
+1 303-256-6275
Josh@peregrinelp.com
C.J. Tibbs
