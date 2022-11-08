Proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit, to be discussed in Sioux City on November 15, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 8, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in person public information meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit in Woodbury County.

In-person meeting:

When: November 15, 2022 between 5 and 7pm

Location: Sioux City Convention Center, Meeting Room Gallery C-1, 801 4th St., in Sioux City Description: Iowa DOT staff and project consultants will be present to discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by November 10.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between November 15 (around Noon) – November 28, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “Gordon Drive Viaduct Meeting #3”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5065. Comments are due by November 28.

Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim

For general information regarding the public meeting, Dakin Schultz, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368, email dakin.schultz@iowadot.us. Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed below if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.