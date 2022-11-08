US 34 Super-2 Planning Study, to be discussed in Chariton on November 16, 2022  

AMES, Iowa -- Nov. 8, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in-person public information meeting to discuss the US 34 Super-2 Planning Study in Clarke, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.

In-person meeting:

When: November 16, 2022, between 5:30 and 6:45 pm

Location: Chariton City Community Center, 915 Osage Ave, Chariton, IA, 50049

Description: Iowa DOT staff will be present to discuss the US 34 Super-2 Planning Study. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by November 13.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between November 16 (around Noon) – November 28, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US34 Planning Study”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the US 34 Super-2 Planning Study and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: bit.ly/iowadot5145.

Comments can also be sent via mail to Hector Torres-Cacho, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E. 227th Street, Fairfield, Iowa, 52556, or via email to Hector.Torres-Cacho@iowadot.us. If you wish to comment via telephone or in writing, please contact the district contact above. Comments are due by December 5, 2022.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Hector Torres-Cacho, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E. 227th Street, Fairfield, Iowa, 52556, phone 641-469-4007, email Hector.Torres-Cacho@iowadot.us. Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.