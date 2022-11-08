Pristine 8± Acre St. Croix Estate to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions with Crypto Payments Accepted via ForumPay

57 etc al. Boetzberg Ea, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands 7.76 acres with over 11,000 square feet of living space Payment in crypto accepted Premier estate with views of the Caribbean Sea to St. Thomas Three houses, two pools, and endless entertainment space

In cooperation with Calabash Real Estate, this triple-residence compound on a knoll-top perch will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

...we’re in a great position to tap the world’s network of high-net-worth buyers. We look forward to naming our ultimate buyer come December.” — Listing Agent, Honnie Edwards

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set on a knoll-top perch, 57 et al. Boetzberg Ea will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Listed for $8 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Honnie Edwards and Rhea Abramson of Calabash Real Estate. Bidding is scheduled to open 1 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider, will also enable customers of the largest luxury real estate auction marketplace in the world to pay with cryptocurrency.

From the turquoise Caribbean Sea to stunning St. Thomas, the panoramic views from this St. Croix estate are sure to leave you breathless. Vast floor-to-ceiling walls of windows frame Beauregard Bay and Punnett Bay, and the sparkling ocean between. With a coveted knoll-top location spanning 7.76 scenic acres, this prestigious escape is ideally located only minutes from Christiansted. Towering coconut palms envelope the estate’s three houses, elevating each into a private oasis. The luxurious three-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house each enjoy individual pristine pools surrounded by expansive tile patios for incredible outdoor entertainment. Guests will adore the one-bedroom apartment and one-bedroom gate house. Opulent amenities like the ultra-modern kitchen and spa-like baths dripping in marble fit perfectly in the main house’s open floor plan. Reside 183 days per year in The Virgin Islands and be eligible for a 90% Federal Income Tax exemption. Let St. Croix’s premier property wash every worry away with the tides.

Additional features include an ultra-modern kitchen with a five-burner Miele stove and hood, wine room and cooler, and hidden coffee and tea stations; Marble spa bathrooms; dozens of towering coconut palms throughout the estate, creating a private enclave for each of the three separate houses; Multiple outdoor seating areas with premier views; gym; two 2-car garages, one being air-conditioned; an air-conditioned dog kennel; cutting-edge smart home technology with intercoms, cameras, alarm, and sound system all controlled by iOS devices; central air conditioning in the main house; multiple large cisterns and two backup generators—all just 5 minutes to Christiansted, 3 minutes to the Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, and 7 minutes to the St. Croix Yacht Club.

Surrounded by the dazzling Caribbean, St. Croix is the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands at 22.7 miles long. Home to almost three dozen beaches and some of the world’s most renowned diving sites, you are never far from a truly picturesque panorama both above and below the water. Explore Buck Island Reef, one of only three underwater national monuments in the USA, for a front-row view of protected reefs and diverse native fauna along its unique underwater trail. One of St. Croix’s most iconic luxury resorts beckons from mere minutes away, with an 18-hole golf course, eight tennis courts, and three beaches to enjoy. Christiansted and Frederiksted, within a half-hour drive from your front door, are St. Croix’s two largest towns. Nestled on opposite coasts, each boasts an 18-hole championship golf course and an incredible variety of beaches to soak and sunbathe the days away.

“We’re excited to partner with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on this sale,” added Listing Agent, Honnie Edwards. “With the firm’s global presence, world-class marketing, and database, combined with our local reputation and the added ability to pay in crypto, we’re in a great position to tap the world’s network of high-net-worth buyers. We look forward to naming our ultimate buyer come December.”

Seller William Erbey, adds, “Everyday there is an opportunity to make advancements in how we buy and sell real estate. I am excited to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and ForumPay—two leaders in their respective industries—to find the next owner of this pristine estate.”

“We’re excited to work with Mr. Erbey and the ForumPay team on the sale of this incredible property,” echoed Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Vice President of Business Development, Danny Prell. “With their combined experience in crypto and our impressive database of HNW buyers, the added benefit to accept crypto payments on this sale further widens the opportunity and ease of which any client can purchase.”

Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay comments, “We are proud to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s leading luxury real estate marketplace, on this auction to enable high-net-worth property connoisseurs to make a secure and risk free crypto real estate purchase.”

57 et al. Boetzberg Ea is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the December Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

