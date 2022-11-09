Partnership Between Kleer and Sunbit Will Reduce Friction for Patients

Dental practices of all sizes to benefit from alignment

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleer, the leading dental membership platform, today announced a new partnership with Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses. Dental practices that offer both Kleer and Sunbit enable dentists to remove many of the traditional financial barriers to care, and improve access to care while increasing case acceptance.

"When we launched Kleer we had one goal in mind: to create a solution that would simplify coverage and provide benefits to patients and providers. The impact of Kleer plus Sunbit extends that goal,” said Dave Monahan, CEO, Kleer. He added, "Together, we are delivering a technology-powered solution that increases access to care for more patients while delivering bottom line benefits for dental practices."

Sunbit’s technology offers nearly instant access to personalized financing options with minimal data entry. The technology has become the industry’s preferred choice for practices that want to offer more payment convenience to their patients, as it appeals to a broad spectrum of patients. Approved consumers are given fair, transparent, and fee-free choices with just a few clicks, and there are never any hidden costs or origination fees.

Sunbit powers the application process and manages the collections process, and takes the burden of management out of the hands of the practices.

Sunbit offers access to financing for dental procedures with 6 to 72 month payment plan options, and 85% of patients who apply using Sunbit technology are approved. All well-qualified patients get access to true no-interest payment plans at participating merchants.

“Working with Kleer’s leadership team has been a pleasure, as we’re mutually focused on resolving many of the issues experienced by patients across the country, from financing to access to treatment and beyond. As technology-first companies, we both see the massive advantage we can collectively deliver on for participating dental practices,” said Robert Nunziato, Head of Strategic Alliances for Sunbit.

To learn how to implement a high-performing membership plan through Kleer visit https://kleer.com/partner/sunbit. To learn more regarding Sunbit’s patient financing solution, visit https://dental.sunbit.com/kleer.

About Kleer

Kleer combines an advanced, cloud-based platform with dedicated and personalized support to ensure your practice has everything you need to easily and quickly design, implement, and professionally manage a successful membership plan. Kleer recently announced the release of Kleer Intelligence™, a powerful PMS integration solution that utilizes proprietary algorithms to enable unprecedented membership plan automation, growth, and performance. Kleer has helped over 7,000+ dentists increase patient access to care and improve practice performance by providing a smarter and better way to offer dental coverage.



About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life’s expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at over 16,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.