Purple Heart Homes Presents the Carolinas Freedom Foundation 2022 Dale Beatty Service Award to Lowe’s Home Improvement
If Dale were here today, I know he would be proud of the work our community is doing in partnership with one another to ensure safety and accessibility for veterans.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes, is proud to present the Carolinas Freedom Foundation 2022 Dale Beatty Service Award to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
— said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 public charity founded in 2008 by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two combat-wounded veterans. After being injured in Iraq in 2004, they returned to their community and received a warm welcome and grateful appreciation for their service. They began to question why all veterans didn’t get the same support and assistance from society.
After recognizing a need, John and Dale began their mission to “pay it forward.” Purple Heart Homes fills the gaps in housing through the Veterans’ Aging In Place and Veterans Home Opportunity Programs. From building a ramp to providing homeownership opportunities to veterans, Purple Heart Homes designed their programs out of necessity to fit the specific needs of the veteran population.
In 2011, Dale Beatty was awarded the Carolinas Freedom Foundation Special Achievement Award for all of his work with Purple Heart Homes. Upon his passing in 2018, Carolinas Freedom Foundation renamed the award in honor of Dale Beatty.
”For service to his country and the veteran community through Purple Heart Homes, November 2018 Carolinas Freedom Foundation proudly renamed its Special Achievement Award in Staff Sergeant Dale Beatty’s Honor. Since then we’ve considered this award a mission cornerstone to inspire patriotic citizenship as we proudly honor service in Dale’s name,” said CFF Board Chair Derek Bazile, 1SG, USA (Ret).
In August of 2022, Lowe’s Home Improvement was selected to receive the Carolinas Freedom Foundation 2022 Dale Beatty Service Award. Lowe’s goal to invest $350 million in local communities through partnerships and charitable organizations and contribute more than 3 million hours of associate community service by 2025 focuses on four areas of expertise: Safe & Affordable Housing, Skilled Trades Education, Disaster Relief, and Military/Veteran Support. It is Lowe’s consistent initiative to positively impact their community that makes them an ideal recipient of the 2022 Dale Beatty Service Award.
Since 2019, Lowe’s has partnered with Purple Heart Homes to impact the lives of countless veterans and their families.
“The invaluable partnership between Carolinas Freedom Foundation, Purple Heart Homes, and Lowe’s Home Improvement makes this year’s Dale Beatty Service Award so special. If Dale were here today, I know he would be proud of the work our community is doing in partnership with one another to ensure safety and accessibility for veterans,” said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes.
About Carolinas Freedom Foundation:
Founded in 1995 by former prisoner of war and retired Air Force Col. J. Quincy Collins, Carolinas Freedom Foundation is a non-profit that works to inspire patriotic citizenship through programs and events. It began operation with Charlotte’s two signature Veterans Day weekend events: the Carolinas Freedom Foundation Annual Freedom Breakfast and Salute to Veterans Parade. Then recognizing an unmet need, Carolinas Freedom Foundation expanded programming to include both youth education and young professional engagement.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other