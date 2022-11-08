Guy Roofing Took Home the Top Honor at the BBB’s 2022 Business of Integrity Gala
Savanna James, Director of Marketing, accepted the award on behalf of Guy Roofing and the Guy Family.
Announced on November 3, Guy Roofing was awarded the 2022 Business of Integrity Award for Character, Culture, Customers, and Community by the Upstate BBB.SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Roofing was awarded the 2022 Business of Integrity Award for Character, Culture, Customers, and Community by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate South Carolina.
Announced November 3rd, the Business of Integrity Awards honor businesses who demonstrate commitment to ethics, honesty, trust, and community leadership. Nominees were divided into groups based on business size and winners were carefully selected by a panel of judges following a rigorous application process and detailed evaluation and interview. At the end of the night, Guy Roofing, Inc. took home the top honor.
Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing, said, “To get up every day and know that our team is doing everything possible to, not only make our business better, but positively impact our community and the lives of those that call it home, is such a distinguished honor. Guy Roofing is humbled to be presented this award and it motivates us to continue improving all that we do.”
Guy Roofing was founded in 1970 by Herbert Guy and remains family-owned and operated to this day. Now on its third generation, Guy Roofing is more involved in its community than ever, winning awards for customer service, community service, business practices, and marketplace ethics for decades.
The Better Business Bureau is an internationally known and trusted source that helps consumers find business, brands, and charities they can fully trust. The Upstate SC chapter of the BBB was founded in 1982 and continues to serve 10 Upstate area counties.
For more information about Guy Roofing, or to schedule an appointment, visit GuyRoofing.com or call (800) 771-0778.
