Guy Roofing Took Home the Top Honor at the BBB’s 2022 Business of Integrity Gala

Guy Roofing won big at the 2022 Torch Award Gala sponsored by the BBB. Savanna James, Director of Marketing, accepted the award on behalf of Guy Roofing and the Guy Family. Guy Roofing, Inc. is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, but has a nationwide footprint.

Announced on November 3, Guy Roofing was awarded the 2022 Business of Integrity Award for Character, Culture, Customers, and Community by the Upstate BBB.