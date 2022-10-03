Guy Roofing is Honoring Their Customers by Giving Back

Guy Roofing is kicking off an initiative aimed at honoring their customers by giving back to a local South Carolina organization, The Boon Project.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guy Roofing is kicking off an initiative aimed at honoring their customers and community by giving back to a local South Carolina organization.During the month of October, Guy Roofing has pledged to donate $50 to The Boon Project for every new contracted customer. The initiative kicks off on October 1st and will run through October 31, 2022, with a lump sum donation being presented to the Charleston based organization in early November.Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing, said, “There’s nothing more important than community – and we see that every single day. It’s in what we do and how we live. We couldn’t think of a better way to honor our customers than to give back to an organization that helps the South Carolina community.”The Boon Project is an organization that helps young adults diagnosed with cancer. For more information on their organization, visit BoonProject.org.For more information about Guy Roofing, or to schedule an appointment, visit GuyRoofing.com or call (800) 771-0778.